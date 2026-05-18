Haryana Police recorded 48% drop in crimes against women from 2021-25

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Haryana has recorded nearly a 48 per cent decline in crimes against women, with cases dropping from 16,658 in 2021 to 8,723 in 2025, state police said, attributing the progress to a multi-layered policing strategy aimed at consistently reducing serious offences such as rape and molestation over the past five years.
According to data obtained from the Haryana Police, as many as 16,743 cases of crime against women were registered in 2022, the number fell to 15,758 in 2023, 13,945 in 2024 and 8,723 in 2025.
According to data, rape cases fell from 1,716 in 2021 to 1,033 in 2025, with the rate declining from 12.33 to 7.06 per lakh female population.
Kidnapping and abduction cases also saw a sharp reduction, falling from 2,958 in 2021 to 1,249 in 2025, with the rate dropping from 21.25 to 8.54 per lakh female population.
Family cruelty cases decreased from 5,755 in 2021 to 4,562 in 2025. These improvements came despite a rise in the female population from 139.2 lakh in 2021 to 146.3 lakh in 2025.
Recognising that women face distinct vulnerabilities at home, at work, in transit, and before the law, the state police said it adopted a structured four-dimensional approach to address threats across these areas.
According to the police, 33 women police stations and 365 women help desks, staffed primarily by trained women officers, provide confidential, survivor-centred support for issues such as marital discord, domestic violence, dowry harassment and child marriage. One Stop Centres offer integrated counselling and legal guidance, while the Harsamay portal enables grievance redressal without requiring a visit to a police station, police said.
Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal said, “It is a beginning, but a determined one. All talks of women’s empowerment, equality and dignity must be preceded by one thing — safety and security. We in the police are directly responsible for making women empowerment possible.”
“We asked ourselves where a woman is most vulnerable — at home, at work, in transit, or in a courtroom — and then we went to each of these places and built something to protect her,” Singhal added.
According to the state police, over 93,999 working women are currently enrolled on the Working Women Safety Portal, a state-level initiative that allows women employees to register securely, access safety resources, and seek emergency help. The portal is maintained by the Haryana Police Women Safety Cell and integrated with helplines such as 1091 and mobile apps, including Durga Shakti and Abhedya.
The Durga Shakti Mobile application provides single-touch emergency access integrated with Haryana 112. At the same time, the Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force, comprising 24 companies and 50 dedicated patrol vehicles, maintains visible patrolling across public spaces and transport corridors, police said.
Police said at workplaces, Internal Complaints Committees are actively monitored, and a Special Private Prosecutor has been designated exclusively for crimes against women.
Sending a clear message that institutional protection ends where criminal conduct begins, the government suspended benefits for accused persons, police said.
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