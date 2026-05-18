Haryana Police recorded 48% drop in crimes against women from 2021-25

According to data, rape cases fell from 1,716 in 2021 to 1,033 in 2025, with the rate declining from 12.33 to 7.06 per lakh female population. (representational image)

Haryana has recorded nearly a 48 per cent decline in crimes against women, with cases dropping from 16,658 in 2021 to 8,723 in 2025, state police said, attributing the progress to a multi-layered policing strategy aimed at consistently reducing serious offences such as rape and molestation over the past five years.

According to data obtained from the Haryana Police, as many as 16,743 cases of crime against women were registered in 2022, the number fell to 15,758 in 2023, 13,945 in 2024 and 8,723 in 2025.

According to data, rape cases fell from 1,716 in 2021 to 1,033 in 2025, with the rate declining from 12.33 to 7.06 per lakh female population.

Kidnapping and abduction cases also saw a sharp reduction, falling from 2,958 in 2021 to 1,249 in 2025, with the rate dropping from 21.25 to 8.54 per lakh female population.