Haryana Police proposes attachment of convicts’ properties in NDPS cases

Police have proposed attachment of moveable and immoveable properties of Baljeet and his brother Ranjeet, residents of Kalotha village of Fatehabad district, who are currently lodged in different jails of Haryana and Rajasthan.

Haryana Police has initiated a process to attach the properties of two brothers accused in several cases related to drugs smuggling and convicted in a few.

Fatehabad SP Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express that police have approached the competent authority to attach the properties of the convicts under the NDPS Act. “Any property, moveable or immovable can be attached after it is established the same has been earned through the sale or supply of drugs,” said Kumar.

Police have proposed attachment of moveable and immoveable properties of Baljeet and his brother Ranjeet, residents of Kalotha village of Fatehabad district, who are currently lodged in different jails of Haryana and Rajasthan. The police have proposed to attach their two acres of agricultural land, car and tractor under section 68 of the NDPS Act which provides the conditions under which the properties could be attached.

Ratia police station SHO Rupesh Chaudhary told The Indian Express that 12 FIRs were lodged against Baljeet and six against Ranjeet. “Most of the cases belong to drug supply,” he added.

With almost 100 per cent of heroin and poppy husk being smuggled into Haryana coming from Delhi and bordering Rajasthan respectively, Fatehabad district is fighting a tough fight against the drug mafia. Police believe the traditional form of drugs, opium and poppy husk is supplied to this district from neighbouring Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The recovery of heroin and intoxicant tablets has increased in the district in the past 4-5 years.

The Fatehabad SP said police recently arrested Gaurav Arora, owner of a pharmaceutical firm of Delhi, for supply of 46,800 drug tablets apart from recovering of Rs. 5 lakh from him during police remand. After four days’ police remand, the accused was sent to judicial custody on Sunday.

According to police, the drugs produced in the firm used to be supplied in Fatehabad district. Police have arrested two alleged associates of Arora. In another case, owners of a medical shop (Delhi) were arrested for supplying 30,000 drug tablets in Fatehabad. The pharma license of one person and drug trading license of his shop in Hadoli village of Ratia has been canceled after the person was caught selling drugs illegally. “Our approach is to catch big fish and financiers associated with the illegal trade of drugs,” said Kumar, a 2014 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd