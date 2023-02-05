Haryana Police move to promote two IPS officers from DIG to IGP

The Haryana Police have proposed to promote two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from the rank of deputy inspector general (DIG) DIG to inspector general (IGP).

Official sources said the home department had already cleared the file for the promotion of the 2005 batch officers Maneesh Chaudhary and Kulvinder Singh for further examination by the state government.

As per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 1999, an officer who has 18 years of service is eligible to be placed in the zone of consideration for promotion to the grade of IGP. The home department officials have found that both the officers are eligible for consideration for promotion as IGs keeping in view the MHA’s guidelines, The Indian Express has learnt.

The state has an authorised strength of 144 IPS officers, including 79 senior duty posts (cadre posts). There are 16 cadre posts in the rank of IGP, apart from 14 ex-cadre posts. According to official sources, 12 IPS officers are currently posted in the position of IGP against 16 cadre posts.

“Three cadre posts of IGP rank have been occupied by those IGP rank officers who have been promoted to the rank of ADGP against posts of IGP rank. It means these IPS officers have been promoted to the rank of ADGP but still getting the salary of IGP. Kulvinder Singh’s promotion has been proposed against the remaining one cadre post of IGP rank,” said an official.

As there is only one vacancy for a cadre post in the rank of IGP, it will be interesting to see how the file moves further if an IPS officer of IGP rank from central deputation returns to Haryana in a couple of days, effectively leaving no vacancy under the category of cadre posts of IGP.

According to official sources, the expected date of repatriation of this officer, a 1999 batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, is February 23 this year — which is hardly three weeks from now. After his repatriation, it would be a challenge for the officials to find a vacant post for promotion of the officer under this category in the IGP rank.

On the other hand, Maneesh Chaudhary’s name has been proposed for promotion against one vacancy under a category known as ‘leave reserve and junior posts reserve’.

Under this category, there are 13 posts for IPS officers in the state. Maneesh Chaudhary is already on study leave, and under rule 11 (1) of the All-India Services (study leave) Regulations, 1960, study leave shall count as service for promotion. Sources said Chaudhary is on leave till November this year, and it will be seen whether his promotion orders are issued during his leave period.

The DGP office reported that no departmental or criminal proceedings were pending against the IPS officers. The director general of vigilance also intimated to the government that no vigilance inquiry or case was pending against them.

While recommending for consideration of their names for their promotion as IGP, sources said, the state home department officials have commented that “in the present scenario, consideration for promotion is considered as a constitutional right”.

Meanwhile, the Centre has appointed the 1995 batch IPS officer Sandeep Khirwar as Inspector General in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on deputation for five years. In a communication to the state chief secretary, the MHA urged the state government to relieve Khirwar immediately to enable him to take up his new assignment at the Centre. Recently, a 2006 batch IPS officer and DIG of Haryana CID Shashank Anand was appointed to the BSF in the same rank.

Recently, the Haryana government recommended central deputation of seven IPS officers after obtaining vigilance clearance from the director general of State Vigilance Bureau (SVB).

They are; Sandeep Khirwar (Panchkula police commissioner), OP Narwal (DIG/ law and order), Kuldeep Singh (DIG/SVB), Sulochana Gajraj (SP/State Crime Branch), Rajesh Duggal (SP/Palwal), Abhishek Jorwal (ADC, Governor) and Rajender Kumar Meena (SP, IT).