School admissions, jobs, counselling: How cops bring families back from the brink

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A 17-year-old girl in a village in Fatehabad district had lost all hopes of going to college and had dropped out of school as her father and brother were drug addicts.
Gurdeep Singh (29), a resident of Dholu village in the Bhuna area had lost his job at a petrol pump owing to his addiction. He first started drinking at parties and then moved on to chitta and gradually fell prey to medical drugs.
These two are among the many who Haryana Police helped rehabilitate under its Operation Jeevan Jyoti campaign.
The 17-year-old girl’s case was brought to the attention of Fatehabad SP Nikita Khattar. Acting on the directions of the 2018 batch IPS officer, the police team accompanied the girl and her grandparents to a government school and completed all admission formalities.
For over a year now, police in this Haryana district have been running Operation Jeevan Jyoti, a rehabilitation-focused campaign against drug abuse. The initiative aims not only to tackle addiction but also to provide emotional support to affected families and help rehabilitated youth reintegrate into society. Efforts include ensuring school admissions for children and help in securing employment for young men who have overcome addiction.
Since its launch on January 1, 2025, the campaign has helped 135 youths find jobs or rehabilitation-linked employment after successfully leaving drugs. Additionally, medicines for de-addiction have been provided to 510 youths, mainly aged 17–35, along with regular counselling sessions.
The SP says, “Our work goes beyond crime control—we are committed to social reform and youth rehabilitation with full sensitivity.”
The campaign has transformed several lives. Three months ago, during an awareness camp in his village, Gurdeep Singh’s family sought help from the de-addiction team led by Sunder Lal. On the SP’s instructions, Gurdeep’s counselling and treatment began immediately. The journey was difficult—marked by anger and destructive behaviour—but the police team persisted with patience and care, creating a family-like atmosphere. Today, Gurdeep is drug-free and employed again at a petrol pump. He says his greatest joy is when his daughter runs to hug him in the evening as he returns home from work, a moment that fills his life with happiness.
A 21-year-old youth from Bhirdana village has also reclaimed his life. “At a wedding three years ago, friends persuaded me to drink, saying nothing would happen. That single step led me to opium, ‘bhuki,’ ‘chitta,’ and eventually medical drugs.” His addiction devastated his family’s transport business and strained their finances. During a de-addiction camp, his mother described his condition with trembling voice. Through medicines, counselling, and family support, the youth gradually overcame addiction. Today, he confidently manages his family’s four trucks and drives himself. “Without timely guidance, I might not even be alive,” he admits.
Recently, an emotional scene unfolded when SP Nikita Khattar met eight young men who had broken free from drugs and returned to normal life. She encouraged them with heartfelt words. Vinod Kumar of Bharpur village shared: “I was addicted to medical drugs for 12 years, spending thousands daily, which shattered my family. With counselling and medicines from the police team, I am now completely drug-free and living a normal life.” Virendra of Lahli village said: “What began with friends as consuming ‘chitta’ turned into medical addiction. Family conflicts grew, my mental balance deteriorated, but with police support I defeated addiction and am moving toward a brighter future.” Gurvinder Singh of Bhundarwas village revealed: “For nearly nine years I consumed ‘chitta’ and medical drugs, even selling household items to satisfy cravings. Today, with police help, I have been restored to society with dignity.” SP Khattar remarked: “This was not just a felicitation ceremony, but a living example of struggle, inner strength, and rebirth—stories of young men who defeated the deadly demon of addiction and brought new light into their lives.”
On the enforcement front, police have underscored that arresting and jailing traffickers is not enough; their illegal earnings must also be eliminated. Under this “double action” strategy, Fatehabad police recently froze assets worth about Rs 80 lakh belonging to five notorious traffickers, with a current market value exceeding Rs 1.5 crore.
The figures reflect the scale of the campaign. In 2024, 770 offenders were arrested in NDPS and liquor cases in Fatehabad. In 2025, the number rose to 1,239—an increase of 469 arrests, marking a remarkable rise of about 61 percent.
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