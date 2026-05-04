School admissions, jobs, counselling: How cops bring families back from the brink

The initiative aims not only to tackle addiction but also to provide emotional support to affected families and help rehabilitated youth reintegrate into society. (File Photo)

A 17-year-old girl in a village in Fatehabad district had lost all hopes of going to college and had dropped out of school as her father and brother were drug addicts.

Gurdeep Singh (29), a resident of Dholu village in the Bhuna area had lost his job at a petrol pump owing to his addiction. He first started drinking at parties and then moved on to chitta and gradually fell prey to medical drugs.

These two are among the many who Haryana Police helped rehabilitate under its Operation Jeevan Jyoti campaign.

The 17-year-old girl’s case was brought to the attention of Fatehabad SP Nikita Khattar. Acting on the directions of the 2018 batch IPS officer, the police team accompanied the girl and her grandparents to a government school and completed all admission formalities.