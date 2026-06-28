Haryana Police on viral cow vigilante assault video: ‘No injuries found on arrested men’

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Reacting to a purported video in which two men, later held on charges of cattle smuggling, are allegedly seen being assaulted by a group of cow vigilantes, the Haryana Police Sunday claimed that the medical examination of the duo did not reveal any injuries.
The two men, Yasir Ali and Mohammad Yasin, residents of Malerkotla in Punjab, were arrested on a national highway in Haryana’s Karnal district on Thursday.
When asked about the video showing the alleged assault by cow vigilantes, Sub-Inspector Jaswinder Kaur of the Sector-13 police post in Karnal said no complaint had been lodged by either of the two men.
“They did not tell us anything about any assault. Even during their medical examination, nothing of that sort was found. Had there been any injuries, they would have been mentioned in the medical report,” she said.
Explaining the sequence of events, the officer said, “We received a telephone call from gaurakshaks informing us that some alleged cow smugglers were transporting cattle. We intercepted the trolley truck and brought it to the police post. There were 24 cows in the vehicle. According to the investigation, the cattle had been loaded from Malerkotla in Punjab and were being transported to Uttar Pradesh. After being examined by a veterinary doctor, all the animals were shifted to a gaushala.”
After completion of their two-day police remand, Ali and Yasin were produced before a local court again on Sunday. The court subsequently remanded both of them in judicial custody, following which they were sent to Ambala Central Jail.
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