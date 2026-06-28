Haryana Police on viral cow vigilante assault video: ‘No injuries found on arrested men’

Reacting to a purported video in which two men, later held on charges of cattle smuggling, are allegedly seen being assaulted by a group of cow vigilantes, the Haryana Police Sunday claimed that the medical examination of the duo did not reveal any injuries.

The two men, Yasir Ali and Mohammad Yasin, residents of Malerkotla in Punjab, were arrested on a national highway in Haryana’s Karnal district on Thursday.

When asked about the video showing the alleged assault by cow vigilantes, Sub-Inspector Jaswinder Kaur of the Sector-13 police post in Karnal said no complaint had been lodged by either of the two men.