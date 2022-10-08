Haryana police officer seeks posting orders of four IPS officers

A senior officer of Haryana police has urged the state government to issue formal posting orders of four IPS officers adding “the orders have not been issued despite their promotions taking place a few months ago”. In a recent communication to the government, the senior police officer has cited the importance of the issue while referring to the upcoming panchayat polls in the state.

The officer has hinted that after the promotions, the IPS officers can’t continue on the junior posts being the same as cadre posts while referring to the Indian Police Service (fixation of cadre strength) Amendment Regulations, 2017. The officer has insisted that “it would be in fitness of things if the competent authority could consider to issue formal written posting orders of the four IPS officers of Haryana cadre without further delay to avoid any legal complications.”

According to sources, the officer has also questioned how the officers can perform sensitive duties during the polls in the absence of their formal posting orders.

Meanwhile, it’s learnt that the state home department has already moved a file while pointing out the need for issuance of the posting orders of the promoted IPS officers.