Haryana Police IGP booked for sexual harassment, threats

A serving inspector general of police (IGP) in Haryana was on Sunday booked for molestation, sexual harassment and threatening and intimidating a staff nurse at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, in an inebriated condition, the police said.

The Panchkula police registered a case against Hemant Kalsan – who holds the charge of IG (home guard) under the Haryana Police – at the Sector 7 police station. Kalsan is a Haryana Police Service (HPS) officer who was later inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS).

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that on Saturday night Kalsan forced his way into the de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at the Civil Hospital, carrying a bottle of country-made liquor, and attempted to take away a woman patient admitted there. The nurse also alleged that the man was carrying tobacco pouches for the patient, who was known to him.

The nurse alleged in her complaint that Kalsan threatened her with dire consequences if she tried to lodge any complaint against him. He also allegedly claimed that nobody can harm him as he is a police officer.

“He (accused) then sat outside and shouted using abusive, filthy language in spite of my repeated requests not to use such language. I also asked him not to make loud noises as patients are sleeping in the psychiatry ward, but in vain. Meanwhile, all the sleeping patients and attendants came out and he repeatedly misbehaved in their presence… I was talking very politely. He was becoming more violent and abusive and stood on the bench and approached me to assault me. If ward patients, attendants and security guards were not present, anything could have happened,” the complaint said.

“He was fully drunk and carried desi alcohol (santra). He also handed many packets of tobacco and gutka to the woman patient, which she hid under the bed. He dragged her and said: ‘She is my honey preet’. It was frightening… I was on the verge of collapsing. He threatened me and the staff of serious consequences… he refused to move out of the ward saying he is a policeman. He threatened to sexually assault me in the police station in the presence of policemen. All the ward patients and their attendants are witnesses to the above-mentioned incident,” she added.

Reacting to the incident, assistant commissioner of police (Panchkula) Raj Kumar said, “We have lodged an FIR under the relevant charges. Hemant Kalsan was booked by name in the FIR. We will summon him to join the police investigation… There are guidelines laid by the apex court that for offenses carrying a punishment less than seven years, the accused will first be summoned to join the investigation. If the accused does not adhere to the summons, then the agency has the right to arrest him.”

Kalsan has been booked under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of functions), 294 (obscene acts), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman with intention of disrobing), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.