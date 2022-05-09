Haryana Police IGP booked for sexual harassment, making threats

A serving Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Haryana was on Sunday booked for molestation, sexual harassment and for threatening and intimidating a staff nurse of Civil Hospital in Panchkula’s Sector 6, in an inebriated condition, the police said.

The Panchkula police have registered a case against Hemant Kalson — who holds the charge of IG (Home Guard) under the Haryana Police — at the Sector 7 police station. Kalson is a Haryana Police Service (HPS) officer who was later inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Kalson, meanwhile, has also lodged a counter complaint against the security personnel at Civil Hospital, Sector 6, alleging that he was beaten up there and some objectionable remarks hurled at him. Kalson’s complaint was filed at Sector 7 police station.

The woman staff nurse, in her complaint to the police, has alleged that on Saturday (May 7) night, Kalson forced his way into the de-addiction and rehabilitation centre of the Civil Hospital, with a bottle of country-made liquor in his hand. He then attempted to take away a woman patient admitted at the centre. The nurse, in her complaint, stated that Kalson was allegedly carrying some tobacco pouches for the patient, who was known to him. Sources said that the woman belongs to the Northeast and was admitted to the hospital a few days back.

The nurse alleged in her complaint that Kalson threatened her with dire consequences if she tried to lodge any complaint against him and also allegedly claimed that nobody can harm him as he was a police officer.

Reacting to the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Panchkula), Raj Kumar, said, “We have lodged an FIR under relevant charges. Hemant Kalson was booked by name in the FIR. We will summon him to join the investigations… There are guidelines laid by the Apex court that for offences carrying a punishment less than seven years, the accused will first be summoned to join the investigation. If the accused does not join the probe, then the agency has the right to arrest him.”

The nurse in her complaint further states that after being stopped from being taking away the patient, Kalson sat outside the de-addiction centre and started shouting and using derogatory language. “I asked him not to make loud noises as patients inside were sleeping in the psychiatry ward, but he did not listen. Later, when some of the patients and attendants came out, he started misbehaving in their presence. He continued becoming violent and abusive and stood on a bench to shout. He then approached me to assault me. If the patients, attendants and security guards were not present, anything could have happened,” the complaintant said.

“He was drunk and carried a bottle of country made liquor with him. He also managed to pass on several packets of tobacco and gutkha to the woman patient, which she hid under the bed. He dragged her and said, ‘She is my honey preet’. It was frightening… I was on the verge of collapsing. He threatened me and the staff of serious consequences. He refused to move out of the ward saying he is a policeman. He threatened to sexually assault me in the police station in the presence of policemen. All the ward patients and their attendants are witnesses to the above-mentioned incident,” she added.

Kalson has been booked under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of functions), 294 (obscene acts), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman with intention of disrobing), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Not new to the controversies

Hemant Kalson has had multiple trysts with controversies in the last five years. Records showed that Kalson has at least three FIRs registered against him already. Two of the FIRs were later withdrawn, as the complainants reached a settlement.

On August 3, 2020, a woman resident of Pinjore accused Hemant Kalson for abusing her in a drunken state. Later, the woman tied rakhi to the policeman and the matter was sorted.

On August 22,2020, Hemant Kalson forcefully entered the house of a woman, abused her and her daughter, again in an inebriated condition. Two separate FIRs were lodged against him. In September, 2018, Hemant Kalson slapped a SUV driver for reportedly overtaking him on a highway near Pinjore. The SUV driver and others later thrashed Hemant Kalson, after which cross complaints were lodged. Later, the driver and Hemant Kalson reached a compromise. In April, 2019, Haryana government had suspended Hemant Kalson for firing a constable’s gun at Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu, during election duty.