Haryana Police seize heroin worth Rs 70 lakh, nine arrested

Nine people were arrested from Jind and Sirsa districts in separate cases and heroin weighing 669 grams – worth around Rs 70 lakh – was seized from them, a Haryana police spokesperson said Monday.

“As a part of the anti-narcotic drive, Sanjay Kumar aka Sonu, a resident of Mahendergarh district, and Ramkishan, hailing from Sikar district in Rajasthan, were nabbed from near Belarkhan village in Jind after 514 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession,” the spokesperson said.

While 412 grams were recovered from Sanjay, 102 grams were seized from Ramkishan, the police said. A preliminary probe also revealed that the seized drugs were to be supplied in Narwana, Sangrur and Patiala areas.

“In another case, CIA teams arrested Manish Kumar aka Sonu, Dinesh Kumar and Manoj Kumar, all residents of Anoopgarh in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar, from a car near Chautala village in Sirsa district on charges of possessing 100 grams of heroin. In a separate case, a team of the anti-narcotics cell going from Panniwala Mota towards Rohida Wali village arrested four people from a car after seizing 55 grams of heroin from them,” the spokesperson added.

All the accused have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway.