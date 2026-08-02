Unmatched scenting and precision: How Haryana Police’s dog squad outsmarts drug smugglers

In the Haryana Police’s relentless campaign to eradicate narcotics, an unlikely battalion has become one of law enforcement’s most lethal assets: the force’s trained sniffer dog squad. Between January 1 and June 30, joint teams from the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) and district police cracked 48 cases under the narcotics law with the help of these canine units, recovering massive consignments of heroin (chitta), smack, cannabis, charas, opium, doda post, and chura post.

According to senior police officers, ‘Bolt’ (HK132) emerged as the star performer of the squad, leading 15 successful operations. He was followed closely by ‘Rambo’ (HK133) with 14 successful cases and ‘Romeo’ (HK131) with 12.

Rambo’s most spectacular contribution was detecting the single largest seizure during this period—an extraordinary haul of 5 quintals, 50 kilograms, and 300 grams of doda post. Officials noted that the dogs’ precision scenting and seamless coordination with their handlers have given Haryana Police’s anti-drug operations a formidable new edge.

Director General of Police Ajay Singhal stated that drug trafficking poses a grave threat to society and the future of Haryana’s youth. Acting on Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s directives, the force continues to enforce a policy of zero tolerance against narcotics. The DGP said trained sniffer dogs, combined with modern technology and actionable intelligence, are successfully dismantling trafficking networks across the state.

Additional DGP Sanjay Kumar highlighted the squad’s consistent effectiveness during raids. Upon receiving specific intelligence, police teams deploy with the dogs to search vehicles, residences, warehouses, agricultural fields, and other suspect sites. Demonstrating speed and accuracy unmatched by human searchers alone, the dogs uncover narcotics concealed with remarkable cunning, frequently leading investigators to larger trafficking syndicates.

Major seizures

The first half of 2026 saw significant dog-assisted recoveries, including 5 quintals, 50 kg, and 300 g of doda post in Adampur; 10.160 kg of doda post in Fatehabad; and multiple consignments in Faridabad comprising 6.56 kg of cannabis, 8.525 kg of doda post across two seizures, 4.7 kg of cannabis across two seizures, and 105.08 g of charas, alongside heroin recovered in separate operations.

These missions spanned Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa (Dabwali), Gurugram, Faridabad, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra, Hisar GRP, and other districts. Canines including Bolt, Rambo, Romeo, Jagga, Jack, Sheru, Tom, Bruno, Jimmy, Raja, Jesifer, Max, Mahi, and Charlie repeatedly helped translate intelligence into successful arrests and seizures.

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Rigorous scientific training

Officials commended the Hisar dog squad unit for delivering the finest overall performance in the state. Constables Anil, Sunil, Reet, Pradeep, Vikas, and Ravinder developed outstanding synergy with their canine partners, enabling the detection of narcotics hidden using sophisticated concealment techniques.

Brigadier Sandeep Singh Kashyap (Retd), a consultant with the Haryana Police, explained that every dog-handler pair undergoes rigorous scientific training—covering narcotics identification, systematic search patterns, evidence preservation, and disciplined field conduct—before statewide deployment.

Police officers asserted that under the state government’s ‘Drug-Free Haryana’ mission, the coordinated deployment of modern technology, trained personnel, and sniffer dogs ensures continuous, effective anti-trafficking operations. However, authorities stressed that achieving a drug-free state requires public vigilance to match the force’s resolve. Citizens have been urged to report any information regarding drug trafficking via the helpline at 9050891508 or by dialling 112.