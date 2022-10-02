Haryana Police to observe ‘cybersecurity month’ this October

Following the instructions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and considering the high incidence of cybercrimes, Haryana Police has decided to observe ‘cybersecurity month’ this October. The state police’s cyber cell helpline number (1930) has been receiving at least 1,000 calls daily.

The police have planned awareness campaigns focusing on topics like multi-factor authentication, strong passwords, software updates, identifying online fraudsters, preventing financial fraud, and safe use of social media. Nodal Officer OP Singh (ADGP, state crime branch) will monitor the cyber security programme.

“Since last October, the first Wednesday of every month has been celebrated as Cybersecurity Awareness Day. The main goal of this year’s theme ‘see yourself in cyber’ is to make people feel safe and confident in cyberspace. This time, extra efforts will be made to involve the most important sections of society, women and children, amongst others. The increasing number of calls is a testament to Haryana Police’s awareness initiatives over the past few months. Crime reporting is the greatest contribution to preventing any crime and it is also a sign of an aware society. This is the result of the tireless efforts of Haryana Police, which has recovered around Rs 15 crore so far from cyber thugs,” a state police spokesperson said.

“The awareness programme every Wednesday in October will cover different issues. For example, in the first week of October, the focus shall be on “strong passwords and multi-factor authentication” under which the use of better passwords and multi-factor authentication for social media accounts in addition to bank accounts will be demonstrated. Live demonstration training will also be held besides an awareness campaign on the adoption of dual security systems and the use of face or fingerprint authentication,” the spokesperson added.

“Interactive sessions, painting, poetry singing, girl’s self-defence techniques and public speaking, stage performance, loudspeaker announcements in various schools and colleges under the leadership of nodal officers will be conducted. Programmes like Cyber Choupal will also be held,” the spokesperson said. A run against cybercrimes is also planned for National Unity Day (October 31).