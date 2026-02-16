Haryana Police cyber campaign: 2,052 objectionable links reported, 1,616 removed in 1 month

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A special campaign launched by the Haryana Police against illegal, objectionable, and misleading activities on social media and digital platforms completed one month on Thursday.
Over the past month, the cyber team monitored digital platforms and reported a total of 2,052 links and profiles. Out of these, 1,616 instances of objectionable content were removed or blocked by the social media platforms concerned. The remaining 436 links are under various stages of review.
Giving details about the campaign, a state police spokesperson said, “Under the campaign, the cyber team is identifying social media posts, videos, links, and profiles on a daily basis that contain misleading information, provocative language, or content capable of disturbing public peace. In such cases, notices are immediately issued to the social media platforms concerned under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, demanding the removal of the content. The entire process is being conducted in a time-bound, transparent, and strict manner without any laxity.”
“In view of the rising cases of digital fraud, a special organised campaign against fake trading and investment apps was launched on January 12, 2026, under the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal. So far, 125 suspicious apps and channels have been identified, of which 88 have been removed from digital platforms, while the remaining 37 are under final review, and the takedown process is progressing swiftly,” the spokesperson added.
DGP Singhal said, “This initiative is a strong step toward ensuring digital security for citizens and will significantly reduce cases of online investment fraud. Conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the campaign has proven to be highly effective and result-oriented in ensuring digital safety and a responsible online environment. In view of the increasing trend of misleading, provocative, and socially disruptive content on social media, this well-planned and proactive initiative was undertaken.”
Issuing a warning to miscreants, DGP Singhal further said, “Strict action will be taken against those spreading false, misleading, or inflammatory content on social media. Social media today influences every section of society, and any provocative material can pose a serious threat to social harmony and peace. I appeal to citizens not to click on suspicious links, to verify the authenticity of any app or platform before investing, to refrain from sharing sensitive content without confirmation, and to immediately report suspicious posts or apps to the police or the cyber helpline.”
“In case of any cyber fraud, they should immediately call the cyber helpline 1930 or register a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Portal, so that the defrauded amount can be prevented from being transferred to other accounts in time and swift legal action can be ensured against the offenders,” Singhal added.
