Haryana Police cyber campaign: 2,052 objectionable links reported, 1,616 removed in 1 month

A special campaign launched by the Haryana Police against illegal, objectionable, and misleading activities on social media and digital platforms completed one month on Thursday.

Over the past month, the cyber team monitored digital platforms and reported a total of 2,052 links and profiles. Out of these, 1,616 instances of objectionable content were removed or blocked by the social media platforms concerned. The remaining 436 links are under various stages of review.

Giving details about the campaign, a state police spokesperson said, “Under the campaign, the cyber team is identifying social media posts, videos, links, and profiles on a daily basis that contain misleading information, provocative language, or content capable of disturbing public peace. In such cases, notices are immediately issued to the social media platforms concerned under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, demanding the removal of the content. The entire process is being conducted in a time-bound, transparent, and strict manner without any laxity.”