Haryana police crack double-murder case within 24 hours, 5 arrested

Updated: August 6, 2022 5:49:23 pm
Haryana police Saturday said they have cracked a double-murder case registered in Hansi police district. They claimed that the murder case was solved within 24 hours of the crime being reported and the five accused were arrested in Rajasthan Friday.
The five arrested men were accused of killing two women in Hansi on August 4. Superintendent of Police (Hansi) Nitika Gehlot had constituted teams of Crime Branch and Cyber Cell to crack the case.
Among those arrested include Monu alias Romeo, resident of Adarsh Nagar in Hansi; Sachin, resident of Ambedkar Colony in Hansi; Amarjeet, resident of Bhatia Colony in Hansi; Rinku, resident of Sainipura, and Gajju, resident of Neemrana in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.
“When the police team surrounded the accused and asked them to surrender, the miscreants opened gunfire. In retaliation, the police team fired back in which one of the accused sustained injuries. After the brief exchange of gunfire, all five accused were arrested. From their possession, the police have seized six illegal weapons and cartridges. In addition, a stolen vehicle was also found,” a Haryana police spokesperson said.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The police managed to arrest all the accused in Neemrana, Rajasthan. The accused had entered a house in Hansi and fired gun shots at two women besides looting a car, jewellery and cash on August 4. The next day, they went to a dairy and shot at another person in their bid to escape,” the police spokesperson added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Voting to elect India's next V-P underway; PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote
Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of the Indian audience - a family that gets along
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Haryana police crack double-murder case within 24 hours, 5 arrested
Centre asks Delhi, six states to step up vigil, ramp up testing amid rising Covid-19 cases
Dalai Lama honoured with Ladakh’s highest civilian award
Woofs, meows, chirps, and more: What are animals trying to communicate?
KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting in protest, cites Centre’s ‘discrimination against states’
KK’s children pay musical tribute to him, recreate his famous song ‘Yaaron’ with Shaan and others. Watch
High uranium in groundwater in Bihar leaves authorities worried
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – iDEX
Dhanbad Judge Uttam Anand murder: Convicts sentenced to rigorous imprisonment till death
Unsung Heroes: From a life of crime to a messiah for the abandoned, meet Bengaluru’s Auto Raja
Woman rescued after attempting suicide in Goa, infant daughter found dead at home
Black income of ‘over Rs 200-cr’ detected in I-T raids on TN film producers, financiers: CBDT