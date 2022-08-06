scorecardresearch
Haryana police crack double-murder case within 24 hours, 5 arrested

The five arrested men were accused of killing two women in Hansi on August 4. Superintendent of Police (Hansi) Nitika Gehlot had constituted teams of Crime Branch and Cyber Cell to crack the case.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: August 6, 2022 5:49:23 pm
"The accused had entered a house in Hansi and fired gun shots at two women besides looting a car, jewellery and cash on August 4. The next day, they went to a dairy and shot at another person in their bid to escape,” the police spokesperson added. (Representational)

Haryana police Saturday said they have cracked a double-murder case registered in Hansi police district. They claimed that the murder case was solved within 24 hours of the crime being reported and the five accused were arrested in Rajasthan Friday.

The five arrested men were accused of killing two women in Hansi on August 4. Superintendent of Police (Hansi) Nitika Gehlot had constituted teams of Crime Branch and Cyber Cell to crack the case.

Among those arrested include Monu alias Romeo, resident of Adarsh Nagar in Hansi; Sachin, resident of Ambedkar Colony in Hansi; Amarjeet, resident of Bhatia Colony in Hansi; Rinku, resident of Sainipura, and Gajju, resident of Neemrana in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

“When the police team surrounded the accused and asked them to surrender, the miscreants opened gunfire. In retaliation, the police team fired back in which one of the accused sustained injuries. After the brief exchange of gunfire, all five accused were arrested. From their possession, the police have seized six illegal weapons and cartridges. In addition, a stolen vehicle was also found,” a Haryana police spokesperson said.

More from Chandigarh

“The police managed to arrest all the accused in Neemrana, Rajasthan. The accused had entered a house in Hansi and fired gun shots at two women besides looting a car, jewellery and cash on August 4. The next day, they went to a dairy and shot at another person in their bid to escape,” the police spokesperson added.

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 05:48:37 pm

