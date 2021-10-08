Haryana Police bust inter-state paper solver racket, 7 arrested

WITH THE arrest of seven persons, Haryana Police STF said it has busted a paper solving racket which involved hacking computers and offering answers to question papers of competitive exams to candidates for a hefty sum. As many as 1,200 computers, 130 hard disks, six laptops, pen drives, blank cheques and 10 mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused.

“The gang used to solve papers of online and offline exams of SSC, CHSL, MTS, Railways, NEET, IIT, constables and other entrance tests at various centres and charge hefty amounts from the candidates appearing for the exam,” a Haryana police spokesperson said, Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Ashok Kumar alias Shoki of Murthal Sonipat, Monu Kumar alias Doctor of Sonipat, Ashish of Gorad, Gori of Dosa in Rajashtan, Aakash of Motinagar in Jaipur, Aakash of Panawala, Jaipur and Ashish of Shamlo in Jind.

STF teams arrested three accused from Nagpur in Maharashtra and remaining from Sonipat district. Ashok and Monu carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively on their arrest.

A primary probe revealed that Ashok has a network in Jaipur, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar etc. The gang that operated in multiple states had established labs in Panipat, Mohali, Nagpur, Ganaur. Around 300-400 computers were used in each lab. The matter is being thoroughly investigated for further detail, the police spokesperson added.