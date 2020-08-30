Haryana: Police book four members of HSVP workers’ union under Epidemic Act

The persons have been booked under sections 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 & 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational)

The Panchkula Police booked at least four members of the HSVP wooers union under the Epidemic Diseases Act and several sections of the IPC, Saturday. The workers were demanding a permanent position and a risk allowance in view of Covid-19

“In presence of four top members of the HSVP workers union, a gathering of 150-160 persons chanting slogans reached the HSVP office in Sector 6 Panchkula. The above persons. By gathering, the members of their union have faulted on guidelines given by the Government of India to stop the spread of the pandemic,” stated the FIR filed by a police officer present at the spot.

Citing an increase in number of cases, Panchkula DC, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Friday had also issued orders mandating a complete ban on any public gatherings and protests. The protest ground in Sector 5 has also been closed off for any gathering till further orders.

The ban comes a day after the district witnessed a series of protests. ASHA workers of Haryana have been protesting since August 7, members of the district Congress unit were seen protesting against the move to conduct NEET-JEE exams, construction workers demonstrated asking the government to pay their allowances and dues, and so did members of the HSVP workers union.

Meanwhile, even as cases continue to rise, the administration Saturday announced a ‘Fit India Freedom Run’ campaign to reportedly “create awareness” about fitness among people of the city. As per a press statement, the campaign is set to run till October 2.

The statement added that the campaign “will follow all norms of social distancing.” The promotion of the campaign will be undertaken “online, via WhatsApp and other social media accounts.”

Schools, colleges and members of sports and youth welfare departments are being motivated to take part in the campaign which was launched at the Kalka government college where people can run at their spots and at their own pace.

