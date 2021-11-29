Haryana Police arrests three members of Neeraj Bawana gang, seize arms, bullet-proof vehicle

The Haryana Police have arrested three members of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana‘s gang and seized a cache of arms and ammunition besides a bullet-proof vehicle from their possession in Karnal.

“A police team during patrolling got a tip-off about the movement of gang members in the area between village Balla and Assandh. Acting promptly on the tip-off, a police team set up a naka in the area and arrested them. A bullet-proof Scorpio vehicle, two illegal pistols, two magazines and 66 live cartridges have also been recovered from their possession. They had brought these weapons and cartridges from Uttar Pradesh”, the police spokesperson said.

“The arrested accused were identified as Amit of Nahri (Sonipat), Arvind of Model Town (Panipat) and Aman Kumar of Ramrai (Jind). All three were arrested by a crime branch team near Maharana Partap Chowk in Karnal. A preliminary probe reveals that Arvind has a criminal history. Cases under Arms Act were registered against him in Delhi. Further investigations have begun after registering a case under relevant provisions at Assandh police station in Karnal,” added the spokesperson.