Haryana Police arrests 3 suspected in 60 chain-snatching incidents in NCR

The officials of Haryana Police have suspected the role of three persons in at least 60 incidents of chain-snatching in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the past two years.

According to Rewari SP Rajesh Kumar, the police have arrested three persons — Naseem hailing from Nuh district, and Eshub and Saleem from Rajasthan’s Alwar district — recovering a motorcycle, a gold chain, a locally made revolver and three live cartridges from their possession.

The police have claimed that they have admitted to committing 60 incidents of chain-snatching in Rewari, Dharuhera and Gurgaon in the past two years. The police said that the three accused used two racing bikes during the chain snatching incidents.