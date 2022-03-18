scorecardresearch
Friday, March 18, 2022
Haryana Police arrests 3 suspected in 60 chain-snatching incidents in NCR

The police have claimed that the three accused, hailing from Haryana's Nuh and Rajasthan's Alwar district, have admitted to committing 60 incidents of chain-snatching in Rewari, Dharuhera and Gurgaon in the past two years.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
March 18, 2022 10:36:53 am
The police have recovered a motorcycle, a gold chain, a locally made revolver and three live cartridges from the accused's possession. (File)

The officials of Haryana Police have suspected the role of three persons in at least 60 incidents of chain-snatching in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the past two years.

According to Rewari SP Rajesh Kumar, the police have arrested three persons — Naseem hailing from Nuh district, and Eshub and Saleem from Rajasthan’s Alwar district — recovering a motorcycle, a gold chain, a locally made revolver and three live cartridges from their possession.

The police have claimed that they have admitted to committing 60 incidents of chain-snatching in Rewari, Dharuhera and Gurgaon in the past two years. The police said that the three accused used two racing bikes during the chain snatching incidents.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
