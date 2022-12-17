Haryana Police adjudged 1st among all major states in CCTNS implementation

Haryana Police was awarded the first rank among all major state police in implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS).

Sharing the information Saturday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said, “The announcement was made at an annual Conference on Good Practices in CCTNS/Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) organized the National Crime Records Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs at New Delhi to recognise the continuous efforts made by States/UTs in the implementation of CCTNS and ICJS projects, as well as to disseminate good practices adopted by them.”

“On behalf of Haryana Police, Inspector General of Police Karnal Range, Karnal, Satinder Kumar Gupta and Superintendent of Police, Panipat Shashank Kumar Sawan received the award from the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in the presence of Director, Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and Director NCRB Vivek Gogia. The award has been given for consistently maintaining the first position on Pragati Dashboard on more than 20 parameters throughout the year,” the spokesperson said.

Congratulating the entire team behind the success, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) P K Agrawal said, “It is a matter of immense pleasure that our performance on the CCTNS dashboard has earned this distinction at the national level.”

Haryana Police, under the supervision of O P Singh, Director, SCRB and Nodal Officer CCTNS/ICJS, has recently developed a special technology to analyse crime-related data through CCTNS.

Superintendent of Police, Panipat, Shashank Kumar Sawan made a special presentation on this technology, which was highly appreciated by the officials from all over the country.

“This technology was also included in the list of Good Practices in CCTNS/ICJS. During this conference, Director, NCRB also spoke about studying this technology and implementing it across the country. During the conference, 58 police officers and personnel from across the country were also honored in recognition of their contribution to using the best technology. Three employees of Haryana Police were honored with awards for their commendable work in CCTNS and ICJS. These included SI Jagmohan from Police District Hansi, ASI Yogesh Kumar from SCRB/Haryana and ASI Kuldeep Singh from Sonipat district. It may be mentioned here that Haryana Police two days back, had also bagged first position in the category of the best implementation of the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) project under the ‘Forensic Pillar’,” the police spokesperson added.