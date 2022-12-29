Haryana Police registered 3626 cases under NDPS Act, seized 24 tonnes of narcotics in 2022

In a drive against the drug mafia and narcotic trade, the Haryana Police seized 24 tonnes of narcotic substances worth crores of rupees this year. Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, P K Agrawal said they have also attached properties worth Rs 31.45 crore of those involved in drug trafficking under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Besides, the process to attach properties worth Rs 12.23 crore of those facing charges of smuggling drugs in the state is ongoing.

Agrawal said, “The police have filed a total of 3636 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2022, as against the 2583 cases registered in 2021. Effective action is being taken against drug traffickers to completely eradicate the drug menace from the state and save the future generation. People involved in the drug trade will be dealt with strictly and no one will be spared”.

He added over 271 kg of opium, more than 196 kg charas/sulpha, over 10173 kg poppy husk, 6 kg 701-gram smack, over 13311 kg ganja, and 35 kg 328 gram of heroin was also seized from drug traffickers.

“To prevent drug trafficking, the police have been working relentlessly to curb the drug menace. It is because of our team’s efforts as well as increased inter-state cooperation for the exchange of information that the number of cases registered has increased this year compared to last year. We have adopted a multi-pronged approach that resulted in the seizure of such large amounts of narcotic substances,” the top cop said.

“Our field units including the Special Task Force (STF) and Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) have dismantled the potential supply of almost all types of narcotics in the state. The crackdown was made in line with the government’s commitment to make Haryana a drug-free state”.

According to Agrawal, the maximum number of cases at 587 were registered under the NDPS Act in Sirsa, followed by 349 in Faridabad, 273 in Karnal, 240 in Fatehabad, and 220 in Kurukshetra.

“There is no place for drugs in our society. We will continue to speed up our operations against drug traffickers and drug cartels to save people especially youth from the drug menace. Besides, special campaigns are being organised to make the youth aware of the ill effects of drug addiction,” the DGP added.

Advertisement

He also urged people to supplement the police efforts in tightening the noose on those involved in drug peddling by sharing information about the sale, consumption, and use of drugs on 7087089947, toll-free number 1800-180-1314, and the landline number 01733-253023.