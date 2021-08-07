Haryana players finishing fourth in Olympics will get cash reward of Rs 50 lakh each, says Khattar

Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday, announced that a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh would be given to each sportsperson from the state who finished in the fourth position in the Olympics. Till now there was no provision in the state’s Sports Policy for such players.

“According to the Sports Policy of the state, there is a provision to give incentive money to the players who cannot win medals in these games. As per this provision, each player participating in the Olympic Games is being given an incentive amount of Rs 15 lakh. An amount of Rs 5 lakh has already been given to these players prior to the Olympics. The remaining Rs10 lakh will be given to the players on their return after completion of the Olympics”, Khattar said.

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak, Khattar said, “In the sports policy, a provision has been made to give Rs 6 crore to a player who wins a gold medal in the Olympics, Rs 4 crore to a player who wins silver, and Rs 2.5 crore to a player who wins a bronze medal. Though till now, in this policy, there was no provision for giving a cash reward to players who finished fourth in the Olympics. But from now onwards, a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh will be given to each player of the state who finished fourth”.

“The state government would also be felictating the players who win any medal in the Olympics”, Khattar announced.

“Indian men’s hockey team has brought laurels to the country after 41 years by winning the bronze medal. It is a matter of great pride that two players from Haryana were part of this winning team. The women’s hockey team lost out on a bronze medal by a whisker. Nine players of Haryana played in this team and a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh each will be given by the government to all these nine players,” Khattar added.

“We have only 2 per cent of the country’s population, but about 25 per cent of participants in the Tokyo Olympics are from Haryana, which is a matter of pride”, Khattar said.

Hooda demands Rs 50 lakh for every Olympic participant

“The government should give at least Rs 50 lakh as prize money to every participant of Tokyo Olympics from Haryana. Wrestler Bajrang Punia and the women’s hockey team put up tremendous performances throughout the tournament and one performance should not decide the support that is extended to them. Today, the whole world is acknowledging their talent. The loss of just one match cannot dampen their spirits. The women’s hockey team may have missed out on a medal in the Tokyo Olympics, but this team has achieved something that the country was waiting for decades. Even getting the fourth position in a sporting event like the Olympics is not an ordinary success. The splendid performance of the women’s hockey team is an indicator of the bright future of hockey. In such a situation, the state government should also leave no stone unturned in the honor and respect of the players of the team. Haryana government should honour all the participating sportspersons of the state in the Olympics by giving them prizes of at least Rs 50 lakh each and a suitable position. Also, the honour money of medal-winning players should be increased further,” Hooda said in a statement issued on Friday.