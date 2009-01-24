Haryana plans to reduce power losses

The Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam today announced plans to implement the restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme (APDRP) in 44 towns across the state,with a view toward reducing power losses and improving consumer service.

A spokesman for Haryana Power Utilities said that the first Distribution Reforms Committee meeting,chaired by Financial Commissioner and Principal Secretary (Power) Ashok Lavasa,discussed the issue.

Committee members include managing directors of Haryana Power Utilities and representatives of the Haryana Finance Department,Rural Electrification Corporation and Power Finance Corporation.

On examining detailed project reports from 23 towns,including Panchkula,Panipat,Hisar,Faridabad and Gurgaon,the committee recommended that proposals be sent for approval from the Steering Committee for Ministry of Power.

Proposals for the remaining 21 towns are to be discussed at the next meeting.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App