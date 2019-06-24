Haryana plans micro irrigation push

In an attempt to promote water conservation, the Haryana government has planned to adopt micro irrigation at large scale in the state. State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Om Prakash Dhankar told The Indian Express Sunday that as many as 140 micro irrigation projects have been sanctioned with provision of least one project in each block in the state.

Advertising

Dhankar said that the work has already been started on 14 projects. Seeking farmers’ cooperation, Dhankar said that to promote water conservation, they should do away with traditional flood system of irrigation and adopt micro irrigation. The minister Sunday inspected one of the projects which is being executed in Amadalpur village of Jhajjar district to irrigate 500 acres of land.

In Jhajjar itself, another project is being irrigated in Subana area to irrigate 225 acres of land. An amount of Rs 4 crore is being spent on both the solar energy-based projects to provide micro irrigation facility to the fields of farmers.

Issuing directions to the Chief Engineer of Canal Area Development Authority (CADA), the minister said that till the farmers have their own equipment for micro irrigation, the irrigation department should get done irrigation through their rain gun. Apart from this, arrangements would be made to provide sprinkler system to the farmers on subsidy. He said that the irrigation work of upcoming Kharif and Rabi crops should be completed with this project in the prescribed area.