Haryana plans joint team of six depts for swift execution of scheme

TO ENSURE that every family identified under the state government’s ambitious Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana (MMAPUY) gets employment of their choice, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed administrative secretaries appointed to look after implementation to set up a joint team of six departments.

Presiding over a review meeting with the administrative secretaries, Khattar said, “The joint team should include one member each of six main departments namely development and panchayats, urban local bodies, Haryana skill development and industrial training, animal husbandry and dairying and rural development.”

He added, “Each department included in this team should make a comprehensive list of major schemes before visiting the grassroot levels ensuring better awareness among the masses.”

“So far, under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, as many as 30,000 poor families having the lowest income have been identified in the state on the basis of income verification and their data has already been shared with the concerned departments, therefore, now, dedicated efforts should be made for personally reaching out to the members of these families. For this year, the state government has set a target of financial upliftment of one lakh such poor families having the lowest income. Individual profiling of the families should be done on a priority basis…,” said the CM.