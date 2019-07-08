Haryana: Silvers beat the heat with mangoes

Thanks to Haryana tourism, 28 senior citizens, along with four kids, beat the heat on their day out at the Pinjore Mango Fest this Sunday. Mahipal, Assistant, Haryana Tourism, said such tours are organised every year during the mango festival, where the first day is kept for disabled kids and the second day for senior citizens.

The group’s 30-minute journey started at 10 am when all the senior citizens gathered at the parking of Yavanika Park in Sector 5, where a Haryana Roadways bus was waiting for them.

Pramod Agarwal, 64, a retired Punjab irrigation chemist, said this was a welcome change from his regular days spent watching television and doing household chores. Others also smiled in appreciation. B S Nandwani, 82, a retired government official, marvelled at the generosity of Haryana Tourism, adding, “They are continuing with their events for senior citizens despite their deficit budget.’’

When the party reached the fair, they were greeted with red roses and refreshments at the entrance. While mingling with others, many appreciated the colourful decorations and craftwork at the garden. At the festival, the group also saw a host of cultural performance and activities.

Stalls in the garden displayed huge varieties of mangoes, tempting many. Ravinder Kaur, 70, and Malik, 68, decided to forget about their diabetes for a day and took part in a mango-eating competition, finishing three and four mangoes respectively, in a matter of 60 seconds.

The day ended with lunch and the bus ride back home was filled with anecdotes being recited. All visitors were all smiles after their visit.

S K Nayar (73), president of the Citizen’s Welfare Association, Panchkula, spent his day managing the event and yet enjoyed the gathering with his friends. A visit to the festival did not just entail a few hours of fun but it also gave many senior citizens an opportunity to find new friends.