Haryana: Pilot project for online child care leave in schools

A pilot project regarding applying for child care leave online will be started soon by the Haryana Education Department.

The project will be started keeping in mind the convenience of the woman employees in the schools. In the first phase of the pilot project the PGT (postgraduate teachers) can apply for child care leave online.

A spokesperson of the department said that it was decided to take the application for ‘Child Care Leave’ and further process the leaves on the HRMS (human resource management system) portal to develop online modules in the School Education Department of Haryana.

“The facility has been provided so that the woman employees do not have to run from pillar to post to enquire about the status of their leave.” He said that in the first phase, the online process of ‘Child Care Leave’ for two weeks has been started for PGT teachers, after which this facility will be started for other women employees as well.

In this, the official concerned who approves the ‘Child Care Leave’ will handle their HRMS accounts themselves. He informed that officers will also be imparted training to explain the process of application.

Child Care Leave (CCL) is granted to women employees having minor children (below the age of 18) for two years during their entire service for any needs like illness or exams. According to the new guidelines, women employees can avail either only one month CCL or 4.5 months’ leave in one spell. If they opt for the second option, they may face a transfer as their current post would be considered vacant.

