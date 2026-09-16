No fuel for end-of-life vehicles in four NCR districts of Haryana from Oct 16

Transport Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday said in the first phase, 775 ANPR cameras — 249 in Gurgaon, 215 in Sonipat, 195 in Jhajjar and 116 in Faridabad (Photo/ Enhanced using AI)

From October 1, end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) will not be refilled in four major National Capital Region (NCR) districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar as the Haryana government is all set to install a total of 775 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at petrol pumps in these districts to keep them off the roads.

Transport Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday that, in the first phase, 775 ANPR cameras — 249 in Gurgaon, 215 in Sonipat, 195 in Jhajjar and 116 in Faridabad — would be installed in these four districts at an estimated cost of Rs 41.74 crore, as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini approved the proposal. “Nearly 2,780 ANPR cameras are required to be installed across Haryana, of which 775 will be installed in the first phase in these four major NCR districts,” he said.