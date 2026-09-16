No fuel for end-of-life vehicles in four NCR districts of Haryana from Oct 16

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From October 1, end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) will not be refilled in four major National Capital Region (NCR) districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar as the Haryana government is all set to install a total of 775 Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at petrol pumps in these districts to keep them off the roads.
Transport Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday that, in the first phase, 775 ANPR cameras — 249 in Gurgaon, 215 in Sonipat, 195 in Jhajjar and 116 in Faridabad — would be installed in these four districts at an estimated cost of Rs 41.74 crore, as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini approved the proposal. “Nearly 2,780 ANPR cameras are required to be installed across Haryana, of which 775 will be installed in the first phase in these four major NCR districts,” he said.
“The initiative is being taken in accordance with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Vij said. “As per the CAQM directions, the installation of ANPR cameras is to be completed by September 30 to ensure compliance with environmental norms.”
The minister said, “The technology will enable effective identification of such vehicles and help enforce the prescribed environmental provisions.”
“The state government is working to ensure the cameras are installed within the stipulated timeframe for effective implementation of the CAQM directions,” he said.
“The government aims to make the identification of ELVs more effective and systematic through ANPR technology. Compliance with the CAQM directions is aimed at improving air quality in the NCR, which is a priority for the state government,” he said.
“The ANPR cameras will make the identification of old vehicles more effective, thereby strengthening the implementation of environmental protection measures and efforts to control pollution in the NCR,” Vij added.
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