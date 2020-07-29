Haryana: People come together to help out students walking miles to access smartphone

The Sunday Express had reported on how students in remote villages are walking long miles to be able to use a smartphone for access to classes that have now shifted online. (Representational) The Sunday Express had reported on how students in remote villages are walking long miles to be able to use a smartphone for access to classes that have now shifted online. (Representational)

Two days after The Indian Express reported about how students travel miles to access a smart phone to avail education in a remote village of Morni, people came forward to offer smart phones to those in need.

Robin Hood Army, an NGO, came forward to provide smart phones to students in need of them. “We read the article regarding children being deprived of education due to lack of handsets. We would like to help the kids in the mentioned article with smart phones so that they are not deprived of education and are able to tide over this crisis with their education not getting impacted. This activity is being done in collaboration with Raine Foundation which is also involved in the field of providing help to the needy,” said Prateek Rishi from the NGO.

“Ours is a non-profit and zero fund organisation which provided food to the needy and ensures that food does not go waste anywhere in the Tricity. With a presence in almost ten countries and 132 cities in India, we now want to help these kids,” he added.

Karan Gilhotra, Chairman of PHD Chamber of Punjab also volunteered to help the students. “We will try and do the best for these students so that they don’t need to travel miles or struggle to get an access education in the absence of a smart phone,” he said.

Mohit Gupta, a 58-year-old businessman from Panchkula proposed the idea of starting a crowd-funding programme to raise funds to allow these students to access smartphones.

The Sunday Express had reported on how students in remote villages are walking long miles to be able to use a smartphone for access to classes that have now shifted online.

In Morni- Badisher, Karamjeet and his siblings have been walking to the house of the only boy with a smartphone in the village. Their father, Om Prakash, is unable to afford a smartphone and is waiting to sell his tomato produce before he can buy one. Similarly, Bhawna, Mamta, Kulwanti, and Deepak, students of Government School, Koti too travel to a relative’s place to access a smartphone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.