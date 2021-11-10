Haryana withholds Rs 1.5 crore award money of Para Asian Games silver medallist after controversy over residential proof

The Haryana sports authorities have put on hold the Rs. 1.5 crore award money of a Para Asian Games silver medallist after a controversy erupted over his residential address proof. An RTI activist, PP Kapoor, on Wednesday also lodged a police complaint against the swimmer, Swapnil Sanjay Patil, for trying to get the award money from Haryana government on the basis of “fake documents”. The complaint claimed that the sportsperson belongs to a different state.

A senior officer of Haryana sports department on Wednesday told The Indian Express: “We will not release the award money till the issue of his domicile is cleared by the authorities of Karnal. We have put the award money on hold after receiving several complaints against the swimmer over his domicile.” Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said they will examine the matter after receiving a formal complaint.

As per the policy of Haryana government, a sum of Rs 3 crore is given to the gold medallist in Para Asian Games, with Rs 2 crore being given to silver medallists. According to the RTI activist Kapoor, Patil had won a silver medal in swimming in Para Asian Games held in Jakarta (Indonesia) in 2018.

As per the official documents accessed by The Indian Express, Patil submitted an application to the Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Department for grant of the cash award while submitting a Haryana Resident Certificate, which was issued by Karnal Tehsildar on August 29, 2018. In a letter to Karnal DC on September 5, 2019, the director of the sports department mentioned, “As per the information available, Swapnil Sanjay Patil is not a permanent resident of Haryana. As per the instructions issued by the Chief Secretary… the Haryana Resident Certificate can be issued to the wards of persons who have a permanent home in Haryana, which include persons residing in Haryana for the last 15 years and certain other categories. The certificate issued to ….Patil appears to be prima facie wrong.”



The sports director also urged the DC to get the matter probed. Following the directions from the DC, the Karnal police had in 2019 verified the matter and found that Patil remained on the address as mentioned in his Resident Certificate on rent for only 9-10 months while Patil had claimed that he had been residing at the given address for the past 15 years. According to the police, Patil is basically a resident of West Bengal.

Kapoor has accessed the documents related to Patil, including his Passport under RTI, which shows Kolhapur (Maharashtra) as his birthplace and residential address. Suspecting the connivance of a few officials into the matter, Kapoor has sought a probe in the issue. The activist also pointed out that Patil’s ration card was issued in 1995 while his birth certificate mentions that he was born in 1998.

Patil could not be contacted for comments.