Haryana: Panchkula to develop 7 stretches as accident-free model roads

The agencies were also directed to submit a road safety audit report before the next Committee meeting.

The Panchkula administration Wednesday directed road construction agencies to identify and develop seven stretches of 5 km each in the district as Model roads by making them accident-free.

The identified roads will include two road stretches of Public Works (Buildings and Roads) Department; one each of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Urban Local Bodies Department, and the Haryana Urban Development Authority; and two of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The decision was taken in the monthly meeting of the District Road Safety Committee presided over by DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja. He said that roads with maximum intersection and light points should be selected for the project.

The agencies were also directed to submit a road safety audit report before the next Committee meeting. Apart from mentioning the accident-prone points, the companies have also been asked to suggest corrective measures for the same in the report.

As per decisions taken during the meeting, in case of fatal road accidents, a team comprising SDM concerned Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and police officers will personally inspect the accident spot so that appropriate steps can be taken to prevent re-occurrence. The DC has also directed to ensure that the private transporters operating in the district are following the road safety rules.

The Police Department have been asked to deploy personnel in crowded places to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Expressing concern over road accidents in front of educational institutions, Ahuja has asked officials concerned to review establishments along the National and State Highways and district roads from a road safety point of view.

The road construction agencies have been asked to furnish the details of lighting on the roads falling under their jurisdiction along with the number of lights in working condition.

He said that apart from providing information about CCTV cameras installed on roads, they will also identify new points where there is a need to install CCTV cameras.