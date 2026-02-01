Haryana aims to develop Panchkula as ‘Silicon Valley of North India’: CM Saini

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that a proposal was made to establish the “Haryana AI Mission” to promote Artificial Intelligence in the state, for which the World Bank has assured assistance of approximately Rs 470 crore.
Under this mission, Gurgaon and Panchkula will have one AI hub each, which will train 50,000 youth in new technologies.
Saini was addressing the TiE AI Summit-2026 organised in Chandigarh on Saturday evening. He said: “The goal is to develop Panchkula as the Silicon Valley of North India. Preparations are underway to establish an AI hub on 73 acres of land with a clean environment, skilled human resources, high-speed internet and 24/7 green energy. This region will become a vibrant centre of deep tech innovation.”
The CM said to encourage innovation and research, the government has decided to establish the “Haryana State Research Fund”, which will be launched with an initial corpus of Rs 20 crore. He also informed that HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation) will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh per startup.
The Chief Minister’s Skill Honour Scheme will provide internships to youth, along with skill training, employment opportunities and unemployment allowances.
Saini also said the government is providing a regulatory sandbox so that innovation can progress without obstacles. “The government is not in your way, but standing with you.”
The Haryana infra-development body will maintain regular dialogue with startups, entrepreneurs and venture capital firms, to build strong partnerships.
Haryana is becoming the launchpad of future India due to strong infrastructure, policy clarity and immense human potential, Saini said.
The CM said TiE AI Summit-2026 is not just an event, but a source of inspiration for future generations. The objective of technology is not just to find solutions, but to align them with human values, ethics and responsibility.
“AI must become a medium of human service — this is our commitment.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, co-stars and good friends, shared candid laughs during a dinner chat with Curly Tales Middle East. Aaryan revealed that Panday gets cranky when she doesn't get food on time, which is due to the release of hormones when the body's blood sugar level drops.