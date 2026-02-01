Haryana aims to develop Panchkula as ‘Silicon Valley of North India’: CM Saini

Saini was addressing the TiE AI Summit-2026 organised in Chandigarh on Saturday evening. He said: “The goal is to develop Panchkula as the Silicon Valley of North India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that a proposal was made to establish the “Haryana AI Mission” to promote Artificial Intelligence in the state, for which the World Bank has assured assistance of approximately Rs 470 crore.

Under this mission, Gurgaon and Panchkula will have one AI hub each, which will train 50,000 youth in new technologies.

Saini was addressing the TiE AI Summit-2026 organised in Chandigarh on Saturday evening. He said: “The goal is to develop Panchkula as the Silicon Valley of North India. Preparations are underway to establish an AI hub on 73 acres of land with a clean environment, skilled human resources, high-speed internet and 24/7 green energy. This region will become a vibrant centre of deep tech innovation.”