Haryana: Panchkula records highest single-day Covid count — 295 new cases

As many as 2,425 citizens, along with 136 healthcare workers including 126 who received the first dose, and 30 who received the second dose, were given vaccinations. Moreover, 472 frontline workers were also vaccinated Thursday.

PANCHKULA RECORDED 295 Covid-19 cases Thursday, its highest single-day count so far. As many as 1,508 people aged 46-59 years were vaccinated in the district on the first day of phase III of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

While 1,476 received their first doses, 32 were injected with the second dose.

A total of 3,033 against a target of 2,200 were vaccinated in the district on Thursday. Those vaccinated included frontline and healthcare workers.

As many as 67,591 people have been vaccinated in the district so far — including 9,515 healthcare workers, 12,845 frontline workers and 45,231 citizens.

The vaccination drive was conducted at as many as 35 sites, including 23 government sites.

295 new cases

Another huge spike in Covid cases was reported in Panchkula on Thursday, with as many as 295 cases in the highest single-day surge yet. No Covid-related deaths were reported.

The district had last witnessed such increase in cases in September last year when it witnessed its first peak.

With a rise in cases being reported, the active case tally, which had stood under 100 in the month of January stood at 1,034. The recovery rate dropped down to 90.9 per cent.

Of 295 cases reported, 159 were added to the district tally while the rest were added to the outside district count. As many as 12,000 have also been cured and discharged in the district.

A total of 17,723 cases have been recorded in the district so far, of whom as many as 13,188 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest come from neighbouring districts. As many as 154 have also succumbed to the disease in the district.

The district has yet conducted 217,558 tests as yet. As many as 1713 samples were taken on Wednesday.