Bangle in nightclub, fight over a woman: How Pak terror network was busted

What began as a late-night brawl over a man wearing a kada (metal bangle) to a nightclub in Haryana has now expanded into an investigation into a suspected cross-border narco-terror network, with alleged links to Pakistan and US-based handlers. The investigation took a turn following the arrest of several accused and the recovery of a sophisticated pistol, purportedly worth lakhs of rupees.

According to police sources, on September 13, six men from Kharar visited Alif Laila club in Panchkula to party, when a bouncer stopped one of them allegedly because he was wearing a kada. The duo got into an argument, which later escalated into a confrontation, allegedly involving a woman. The men were asked to leave the club. The group allegedly re-entered.

Around 2.30 am on September 14, two shots were fired inside the club. A Panchkula assistant sub-inspector was also partying with his friends at the time. “One of the men pulled out a firearm and opened fire. At first, it appeared to be yet another case of a nightclub fight,” the official said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Subsequently, three men, Karan, Gurpreet and Lakhbir, were arrested. It was when the police allegedly recovered a Zigana pistol from Karan, who is from Mohali, that the investigation took a turn. Investigators said the firearm, reportedly worth several lakhs, was not an ordinary country-made pistol. They are now probing how it reached the accused and who supplied it. Subsequently, Ludhiana-based Shiva, whom the police describe as a handler, was arrested on September 21.

“What initially appeared to be a nightclub firing has revealed leads that require investigation from a wider security perspective. During the investigation, we have come across suspected links with foreign-based handlers and a possible narco-terror angle. The matter has therefore been transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for a deeper probe into the network,” Panchkula Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said.

The money-counting machines allegedly found in the house in which the accused stayed. Investigators suspect the accused were part of a narcotics network. (Photo: Special arrangement) The money-counting machines allegedly found in the house in which the accused stayed. Investigators suspect the accused were part of a narcotics network. (Photo: Special arrangement)

Probe reveals calls from US and Pakistan

According to sources, the men were allegedly ground-level operatives in a wider narcotics network that extended beyond Punjab, towards Pakistan and the US. “They worked for a handler in the US. Calls from handlers in the US and Pakistan were seen. When their room was searched, money-counting machines were found. They would make payments sent by these handlers for delivering narcotics here. One week’s payment runs in crores,” a police officer said.

Sources said investigators have identified locations in Punjab allegedly connected to proceeds from cross-border drug trafficking. The cash was reportedly being moved through channels controlled by handlers operating from abroad.

Story continues below this ad

Police officials added that the accused maintained a lavish lifestyle despite having no apparent conventional source of income. The police are scrutinising mobile phones and digital communications of the accused for further clues.

“We are trying to establish who supplied the weapon, how it reached Punjab and whether its supply was connected to the alleged foreign handlers,” a police official told The Indian Express.