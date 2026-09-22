Bangle in nightclub, fight over a woman: How Pak terror network was busted

A probe into a late-night brawl at a Panchkula nightclub has now been handed over to the ATS, with the police finding alleged links to foreign-based handlers.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Sep 22, 2026 02:15 PM IST
Haryana nightclub firing probeKaran, Gurpreet and Shiva are among the four accused arrested in the case. The police allegedly recovered a Zigana pistol from Karan. (Photos: Special arrangement)
Make us preferred source on Google

What began as a late-night brawl over a man wearing a kada (metal bangle) to a nightclub in Haryana has now expanded into an investigation into a suspected cross-border narco-terror network, with alleged links to Pakistan and US-based handlers. The investigation took a turn following the arrest of several accused and the recovery of a sophisticated pistol, purportedly worth lakhs of rupees.

According to police sources, on September 13, six men from Kharar visited Alif Laila club in Panchkula to party, when a bouncer stopped one of them allegedly because he was wearing a kada. The duo got into an argument, which later escalated into a confrontation, allegedly involving a woman. The men were asked to leave the club. The group allegedly re-entered.

Around 2.30 am on September 14, two shots were fired inside the club. A Panchkula assistant sub-inspector was also partying with his friends at the time. “One of the men pulled out a firearm and opened fire. At first, it appeared to be yet another case of a nightclub fight,” the official said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Subsequently, three men, Karan, Gurpreet and Lakhbir, were arrested. It was when the police allegedly recovered a Zigana pistol from Karan, who is from Mohali, that the investigation took a turn. Investigators said the firearm, reportedly worth several lakhs, was not an ordinary country-made pistol. They are now probing how it reached the accused and who supplied it. Subsequently, Ludhiana-based Shiva, whom the police describe as a handler, was arrested on September 21.

“What initially appeared to be a nightclub firing has revealed leads that require investigation from a wider security perspective. During the investigation, we have come across suspected links with foreign-based handlers and a possible narco-terror angle. The matter has therefore been transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for a deeper probe into the network,” Panchkula Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said.

Haryana nightclub firing probe The money-counting machines allegedly found in the house in which the accused stayed. Investigators suspect the accused were part of a narcotics network. (Photo: Special arrangement)
Also Read | Opium to Canada, guns to Punjab: Inside network linked to gangster Arsh Dalla

Probe reveals calls from US and Pakistan

According to sources, the men were allegedly ground-level operatives in a wider narcotics network that extended beyond Punjab, towards Pakistan and the US. “They worked for a handler in the US. Calls from handlers in the US and Pakistan were seen. When their room was searched, money-counting machines were found. They would make payments sent by these handlers for delivering narcotics here. One week’s payment runs in crores,” a police officer said.

Sources said investigators have identified locations in Punjab allegedly connected to proceeds from cross-border drug trafficking. The cash was reportedly being moved through channels controlled by handlers operating from abroad.

Story continues below this ad

Police officials added that the accused maintained a lavish lifestyle despite having no apparent conventional source of income. The police are scrutinising mobile phones and digital communications of the accused for further clues.

“We are trying to establish who supplied the weapon, how it reached Punjab and whether its supply was connected to the alleged foreign handlers,” a police official told The Indian Express.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments