1,148 khair trees axed in Panchkula forest, confirms inquiry report, exposing collusion and concealment

Cameras have been installed after large-scale tree felling was detected in Haryana’s Panchkula district. (Photo by special arrangement)

An inquiry report prepared by a team of Haryana forest officers has confirmed the illegal felling of 1,148 khair trees (acacia catechu) in the Asarewali protected forest, part of a wildlife sanctuary in Panchkula district.

Among these, 60 were mature, old-growth trees. In light of the findings, the Government has announced strict disciplinary action as well as a plan to register an FIR against the officers responsible.

The forest department had constituted a four-member inquiry committee in February. The committee submitted its report on March 6, detailing the scale of the illicit activity and recommending action against officers, officials, private individuals, and any other persons found involved in the felling, purchase, storage, transportation, and disposal of khair wood.