1,148 khair trees axed in Panchkula forest, confirms inquiry report, exposing collusion and concealment

An inquiry report prepared by a team of Haryana forest officers has confirmed the illegal felling of 1,148 khair trees (acacia catechu) in the Asarewali protected forest, part of a wildlife sanctuary in Panchkula district.
Among these, 60 were mature, old-growth trees. In light of the findings, the Government has announced strict disciplinary action as well as a plan to register an FIR against the officers responsible.
The forest department had constituted a four-member inquiry committee in February. The committee submitted its report on March 6, detailing the scale of the illicit activity and recommending action against officers, officials, private individuals, and any other persons found involved in the felling, purchase, storage, transportation, and disposal of khair wood.
The report noted that 1,148 trees had been cut, with stump diameters ranging from 16 to 50 cm. Sixty of the felled trees were very old, showing signs of degradation and algal growth.
The felling was highly selective, with 99.9 per cent of the trees being khair, pointing to a clear commercial motive. The committee observed deliberate attempts to conceal the activity by covering stumps with sand and boulders. Fresh axe marks on standing trees suggested that the operation was ongoing when interrupted by the inquiry. The report concluded that mechanised tools had been used for large-scale felling and that active efforts were made to suppress evidence.
On March 27, the additional chief secretary of the department wrote to the chief wildlife warden, stressing that such large-scale illicit felling could not have taken place without the connivance of field staff. The letter highlighted failures of supervisory officers, including an IFS officer, and directed strict disciplinary action against delinquent officials. It also called for registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The forest area where the felling occurred is a notified wildlife sanctuary under the Wildlife Protection Act, underscoring the gravity of the violation.
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The case also triggered a jurisdictional tussle between Haryana’s two senior-most IFS officers, Vineet Kumar Garg and Vivek Saxena, over a larger inquiry. The dispute culminated in both being removed from their posts. Subsequently, the Government appointed 1991-batch officer K C Meena as the head of the forest force and 1993-batch officer Navdeep Singh Hooda as the chief wildlife warden.
Meanwhile, the forest department has deployed additional staff to the wildlife wing and installed cameras near Aasrewali village adjoining the sanctuary.