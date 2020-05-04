Haryana: Panchkula issues rules too…

Shops selling liquor will ensure minimum six feet distance and five persons at a time. (Representational) Shops selling liquor will ensure minimum six feet distance and five persons at a time. (Representational)

From Monday onwards, except shops selling essentials, chemists and confectionary that can function every day between 8 am and 6 pm under certain conditions, other shops will open only on days specified by the administration.

On Monday, Wednesday and Friday (between 8 am to 6 pm), shops of plumbers, electricians, fan, cooler, AC repair, electrical and sanitary goods, construction material, vehicle repairs, workshops and denting painting, cycle stores and repairs, hardware and paints, furniture, timber, glass, inverter, mobile, watches, clocks, photostat etc. will be allowed to function.

On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (8 am to 6 pm), gifts shops, garments, toy stores, jewellery shops, bags, suitcase shops, bedding, optical shops, dry cleaners, will be allowed to function.

All essentials including ration, milk, dairy, fruits and vegetables, homeopathic or ayurvedic medicines, books and stationery, poultry, bakery or confectionary will function all days between 8 am to 6 pm.

Shops selling liquor will ensure minimum six feet distance and five persons at a time.

All establishments musst ensure permanent paint markings outside and inside their premises for people to maintain social distancing.

All cinema halls, shopping malls swimming pools bars entertainment parks, religious places to remain closed.

Inter state movement of indivduals be prohibited except for medical reasons or for activities specified by MHA.

