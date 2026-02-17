Haryana: Panchkula cyberfraud gang busted in Rs 12.2 lakh credit card scam

The fraudster allegedly obtained bank account information, debit card number, PIN, etc through phone calls and WhatsApp messages, and then stole around Rs 12.2 lakh (Representative image).

The Panchkula Cyber Crime Police has busted an organised gang that allegedly duped an elderly resident of Rs 12.20 lakh on the pretext of issuing a credit card. Among the three individuals arrested, two are in judicial custody.

According to police officials, the complainant, a resident of Sector 4, had lodged a complaint on the national cyber portal stating that a caller posing as an employee of Punjab National Bank lured him with an offer to issue a credit card.

The fraudster allegedly obtained confidential details such as bank account information, debit card number, PIN and other sensitive data through phone calls and WhatsApp messages, and then siphoned off approximately Rs 12.20 lakh through multiple transactions.