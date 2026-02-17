Haryana: Panchkula cyberfraud gang busted in Rs 12.2 lakh credit card scam

The Panchkula Cyber Crime Police has busted an organised gang that allegedly duped an elderly resident of Rs 12.20 lakh on the pretext of issuing a credit card. Among the three individuals arrested, two are in judicial custody. According to police officials, the complainant, a resident of Sector 4, had lodged a complaint on the […]

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 17, 2026 02:05 PM IST
The fraudster allegedly obtained bank account information, debit card number, PIN, etc through phone calls and WhatsApp messages, and then stole around Rs 12.2 lakh (Representative image).The fraudster allegedly obtained bank account information, debit card number, PIN, etc through phone calls and WhatsApp messages, and then stole around Rs 12.2 lakh (Representative image).
Make us preferred source on Google

The Panchkula Cyber Crime Police has busted an organised gang that allegedly duped an elderly resident of Rs 12.20 lakh on the pretext of issuing a credit card. Among the three individuals arrested, two are in judicial custody.

According to police officials, the complainant, a resident of Sector 4, had lodged a complaint on the national cyber portal stating that a caller posing as an employee of Punjab National Bank lured him with an offer to issue a credit card.

The fraudster allegedly obtained confidential details such as bank account information, debit card number, PIN and other sensitive data through phone calls and WhatsApp messages, and then siphoned off approximately Rs 12.20 lakh through multiple transactions.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case at the Cyber Crime police station and launched an investigation.

Using I4C inputs, bank transaction records and technical analysis, police identified suspicious bank accounts linked to the fraud. Raids were conducted in Delhi and Rajasthan, leading to the arrest of two accused — Bhoma Ram and Uda Ram. Based on their interrogation, a third accused, Vivek Kumar Gautam, was later arrested from Delhi.

Police said the accused used forged documents and altered addresses to open multiple bank accounts, which were then used to route and withdraw the defrauded money. The seized materials indicate the gang’s involvement in organised cyber fraud operations, police added.

Two accused have already been sent to judicial custody, while the third is being interrogated. Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace additional financial links.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The land was alleged to have a market value of around Rs 1,800 crore but was reportedly acquired for Rs 300 crore by Amedia Enterprises LLP. (Photo/X @parthajitpawar)
Kharage panel clears Parth Pawar in Rs 1,800-crore Pune land deal row
salim khan hospitalised
Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement