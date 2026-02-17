Haryana: Panchkula cyberfraud gang busted in Rs 12.2 lakh credit card scam

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Panchkula Cyber Crime Police has busted an organised gang that allegedly duped an elderly resident of Rs 12.20 lakh on the pretext of issuing a credit card. Among the three individuals arrested, two are in judicial custody.
According to police officials, the complainant, a resident of Sector 4, had lodged a complaint on the national cyber portal stating that a caller posing as an employee of Punjab National Bank lured him with an offer to issue a credit card.
The fraudster allegedly obtained confidential details such as bank account information, debit card number, PIN and other sensitive data through phone calls and WhatsApp messages, and then siphoned off approximately Rs 12.20 lakh through multiple transactions.
Acting on the complaint, police registered a case at the Cyber Crime police station and launched an investigation.
Using I4C inputs, bank transaction records and technical analysis, police identified suspicious bank accounts linked to the fraud. Raids were conducted in Delhi and Rajasthan, leading to the arrest of two accused — Bhoma Ram and Uda Ram. Based on their interrogation, a third accused, Vivek Kumar Gautam, was later arrested from Delhi.
Police said the accused used forged documents and altered addresses to open multiple bank accounts, which were then used to route and withdraw the defrauded money. The seized materials indicate the gang’s involvement in organised cyber fraud operations, police added.
Two accused have already been sent to judicial custody, while the third is being interrogated. Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace additional financial links.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Abu Salem, a gangster extradited from Portugal 21 years ago, has been denied premature release from prison by the Supreme Court. Despite claiming entitlement to benefits, the court ruled that he is still a convict under TADA and cannot be released before 2030 as per the conditions of his extradition.