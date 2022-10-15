Haryana panchayat polls for second phase on Nov 9, 12

In the second phase, elections to panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) in Haryana will be held in nine districts on November 9 and 12.

The nine districts are Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat. Voting for members of zila parishad and block samiti will be held on November 9, and on November 12 polls for the posts of sarpanch and panch will be held, State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh announced Friday.

Voting for sarpanch, members of panchayat samiti and zila parishad would be done through EVM while the polling for panches will be done through ballot paper. To ensure smooth completion of the election process, about 36,000 employees and officers have been deputed.

The results of the sarpanch and panch election will be declared after voting on the same day while the results of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be declared after the completion of all three phases.

The minimum education qualification to contest for the post of panch (unreserved category) is class 10 while for men (SC category) and women belonging to any category, the minimum qualification is class 8. In the case of a woman candidate belonging to Scheduled Caste, the minimum qualification is class 5.

The minimum education qualification to contest for the post of sarpanch (unreserved category) is class 10, while for men (SC category) and women belonging to any category (including woman candidate belonging to SC) the minimum qualification is class 8. For block samiti members, the candidates (unreserved category) must be class 10 pass, while for men (SC category) and women belonging to any category the minimum qualification is class 8.

For zila parishad members, the candidates (unreserved category) must be class 10 pass, while for men (SC category) and women belonging to any category, the minimum qualification is class 8.

With the election announcement, the model code of conduct has come into force in the rural areas of the nine districts of the second phase with immediate effect.

The election programme of the first phase for nine other districts — Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar — has already been announced. During the first phase, the polling to elect members of block samitis and zila parishads will be held on October 30 while voting for panch and sarpanches in the villages will be held on November 2. The state has a total of 22 districts. The panchayat polls for four districts, Hisar, Fatehabad, Palwal and Faridabad, will be held in the third phase for which the election programme is yet to be announced.