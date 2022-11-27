scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Haryana panchayat polls: Boost for INLD in Sirsa, jolt for BJP in Panchkula

Om Prakash Chautala’s grandson Karan Chautala won in Sirsa and BJP MP Nayab Saini’s wife lost in Kurukshetra. AAP performed well in some regions.

Om Prakash Chautala with grandson Karan Chautala. (Photo: Karan Chautala/ Twitter)

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala Sunday won ten of the 24 zila parishad seats in Haryana’s Sirsa district. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered victory in six seats in the district.

From ward-6 of Sirsa, Om Prakash Chautala’s grandson Karan Chautala defeated Rajkumar Nain, backed by Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, by 699 votes. Congress-supported independent candidate Dalip Chhapola secured the third spot.

Also read |Haryana panchayat polls: BJP-backed Sunita wins seat in Bhiwani

The INLD contested 74 seats in total and a party spokesperson said it won a few seats in other districts too.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP suffered a jolt in Panchkula where it contested all ten seats of zila parishad on its symbol but lost all. Kurukshetra BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini’s wife Suman Saini too lost, in ward-4 of Ambala zila parishad, as an independent candidate Rajesh Devi defeated her by a margin of 236 votes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...Premium
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minusPremium
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minus
When the water trains came to parched RajkotPremium
When the water trains came to parched Rajkot

AAP Haryana incharge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta said the party won 14 zila parishad seats on its symbol while five other candidates it supported also registered wins.

On the other hand, state BJP chief spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said the party was still in the process of taking feedback from district units and that the process to analyse the poll results was underway. “We contested for 102 zila parishad members out of 411 seats in Haryana’s 22 districts,” added Sharma.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) Bhiwani president Vijay Gothra’s wife Santosh Sheoran lost to BJP-supported Sunita. Gangster and history-sheeter Rajesh alias Sarkari’s wife Manju won from Rohtak ward number 5. She defeated JJP women district president Meena Makdauli and BJP leader Dharampal Makdauli’s wife Aruna Chaudhary.

Advertisement

On November 22, the elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zilla parishads were held, while on November 25, the elections of panches and sarpanches of all gram panchayats were completed.

More from Chandigarh

The polls for panch, sarpanch and block samiti members were not contested on party symbols. The Congress and the JJP of Dushyant Chautala did not contest the panchayat polls on their party symbols.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 03:46:14 pm
Next Story

Queen Elizabeth II was concerned that Prince Harry was ‘over-in-love’ with Meghan Markle: Biography

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close