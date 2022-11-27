Haryana panchayat polls: Boost for INLD in Sirsa, jolt for BJP in Panchkula

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala Sunday won ten of the 24 zila parishad seats in Haryana’s Sirsa district. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered victory in six seats in the district.

From ward-6 of Sirsa, Om Prakash Chautala’s grandson Karan Chautala defeated Rajkumar Nain, backed by Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, by 699 votes. Congress-supported independent candidate Dalip Chhapola secured the third spot.

The INLD contested 74 seats in total and a party spokesperson said it won a few seats in other districts too.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP suffered a jolt in Panchkula where it contested all ten seats of zila parishad on its symbol but lost all. Kurukshetra BJP MP Nayab Singh Saini’s wife Suman Saini too lost, in ward-4 of Ambala zila parishad, as an independent candidate Rajesh Devi defeated her by a margin of 236 votes.

AAP Haryana incharge and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta said the party won 14 zila parishad seats on its symbol while five other candidates it supported also registered wins.

On the other hand, state BJP chief spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said the party was still in the process of taking feedback from district units and that the process to analyse the poll results was underway. “We contested for 102 zila parishad members out of 411 seats in Haryana’s 22 districts,” added Sharma.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) Bhiwani president Vijay Gothra’s wife Santosh Sheoran lost to BJP-supported Sunita. Gangster and history-sheeter Rajesh alias Sarkari’s wife Manju won from Rohtak ward number 5. She defeated JJP women district president Meena Makdauli and BJP leader Dharampal Makdauli’s wife Aruna Chaudhary.

On November 22, the elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zilla parishads were held, while on November 25, the elections of panches and sarpanches of all gram panchayats were completed.

The polls for panch, sarpanch and block samiti members were not contested on party symbols. The Congress and the JJP of Dushyant Chautala did not contest the panchayat polls on their party symbols.