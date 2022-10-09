Haryana: Panchayat polls in Fatehabad deferred

The Haryana State Election Commission (SEC) Saturday “deferred till further orders” the panchayat polls in Fatehabad district, a day after it announced the first phase of rural body elections in 10 districts.

Secretary, SEC, Dr Inderjeet said the decision has been taken “in view of the bye-election to Adampur Assembly constituency on November 3.

He said state police chief expressed difficulty in deploying adequate force for rural polls in Fatehabad on October 30 and November 2, in view of the Adampur bypoll on November 3.

“The revised schedule for Fatehabad will be announced later along with the remaining 12 districts,” he said.