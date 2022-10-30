Haryana panchayat polls begin today, nine districts to vote in first phases

The first phase of panchayat polls for zila parishads and panchayat samitis will be held in nine out of Haryana’s 22 districts on October 30, whereas the polls for the posts of sarpanches, and panches will be held on November 2. The State Election Commission (SEC) has completed all preparations for the first phase. Voting shall be held in 61 blocks of the nine districts, with 49,67,092 voters eligible to exercise their franchise across 6,019 polling booths. The polling will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm.

State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said: “In 61 blocks of nine districts – Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat, and Yamunanagar – polling will be held on October 30 for 1,278 panchayat samiti seats and 175 zilla parishad seats. All preparations related to security and all other facilities have been completed. Necessary guidelines have been issued to all supervisors. An additional police force has been deployed in sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling booths… adequate arrangements have been made for drinking water, uninterrupted electricity, and wheelchairs so that persons with disabilities (PWDs) and the elderly can easily cast their votes.

The EVMs would be kept in a safe place after the voting concludes. Tight police security arrangements are being ensured. After the elections for panchayat samiti seats and zilla parishad seats in all 22 districts are over, on November 27… all the results will be declared together.”

He added, “This time, all activities related to panchayat elections can be viewed on the ‘Mhari Panchayat’ portal developed by the NIC. Nominations… and final lists of contesting candidates will be uploaded. Besides this, an e-dashboard has been prepared for the day of polling and counting so that anyone can see the poll trends, voting percentage, and final results sitting at home.”

Earlier, Dhanpat Singh had said that 133 sarpanches and 17,158 panches have been unanimously elected in nine districts ahead of the November 2 polls, while 56 candidates have been unanimously elected for the panchayat samitis.

In the first phase, the ruling BJP is contesting zila parishads in three districts – Panchkula, Yamunanagar, and Nuh.

The Congress, however, is not contesting the panchayat elections on the party symbol.

In the first phase, 34,371 candidates are in the fray for the posts of panches, sarpanches, panchayat samiti, and zila parishad members. Of them, 19,175 are men and 15,196 are women. Haryana has a total of 6,220 gram panchayats, with 61,993 panches and all 6,220 sarpanches chosen directly by villagers.

As many as 38,000 polling personnel, including returning officers, additional ROs, supervisory staff, presiding officers, polling officers, and security staff are being deployed for the smooth conduct of the elections.

In the second phase, voting for zila parishad and panchayat samiti seats will be held on November 9, and polling for sarpanches and panches in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonipat districts will be held on November 12.

The third and final phase of polling, in the remaining districts of Hisar, Palwal, Faridabad, and Fatehabad, to elect the members of zila parishad and panchayat samitis will be held on November 22 and that of sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats on November 25.

“Nomination process for the third phase will start on November 5. Candidates are not required to submit a police verification certificate along with the nomination papers. The candidate will only have to submit a self-attested affidavit, in which all the criminal (police) cases against him/her will have to be mentioned. The nomination can be filed on the basis of said conditions. Panch, sarpanch, panchayat samiti, and zilla parishad candidates are not required to submit domicile certificates. Whoever is contesting the election, only his name is required to be registered in the voter list of the panchayat, panchayat samiti, and zilla parishad concerned. Candidates contesting for the posts of panch, sarpanch, panchayat samiti, and zilla parishad will only have to submit their ‘No-Dues

Certificate’ (NDC). If there is no liability on that person then he/she can contest the election”, Dhanpat Singh said.