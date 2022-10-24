scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Haryana panchayat polls: Anti-liquor squad guards Jind village to stop flow of alcohol

Kulbir Singh, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2010 election for the post of sarpanch, says that the distribution of liquor was at its peak during the 2017 polls.

Residents at the Jind village (Express Photo)

“In 2017 panchayat polls, bottles of liquor were offered to each house in our village. Almost 20% of the voters accepted the offer of liquor. Some of them took bottles from all the candidates,” recalls Kulbir Singh, a sarpanch candidate for the upcoming panchayat polls in Ramkali village of Haryana’s Jind district.

But this time, a group of youths has formed an anti-liquor squad aimed at stopping the distribution of liquor and cash ahead of the panchayat polls. In the core of the squad are five graduate youths – Narender Malik, Vikram Bisla, Mahavir Singh, Rashvinder Mor and Sonu Pehalwan – who are actively guided by a former head constable of BSF Karamjeet Sihmar, president of Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Sewa Samiti.

Explaining the impact of the anti-liquor squad, Kulbir Singh (45) says: “In 2017 elections, liquor was mostly distributed on motorcycles from 8 pm to 10 pm. This time, the anti-liquor squad takes position from 5 every evening and remains active in the streets of the village till midnight to ensure nobody distributes liquor and cash.”

Kulbir Singh, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2010 election for the post of sarpanch, says that the distribution of liquor was at its peak during the 2017 polls.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
From the Opinion Editor: Happy Diwali!Premium
From the Opinion Editor: Happy Diwali!
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...

“In 2017 elections, more than 50% of the expenditure of sarpanch candidates was incurred only to distribute liquor among the candidates. In that election, the three candidates had roughly spent in the range of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This time, the election expenditure of all candidates will fall significantly,” he adds.

More from Chandigarh

Narender Malik (31), who is president of Azad Yuva Society, told The Indian Express that they have formed a separate team of five youths for each of the 10 wards in the village.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-10-2022 at 01:11:18 am
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Building Consensus

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement