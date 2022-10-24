Haryana panchayat polls: Anti-liquor squad guards Jind village to stop flow of alcohol

“In 2017 panchayat polls, bottles of liquor were offered to each house in our village. Almost 20% of the voters accepted the offer of liquor. Some of them took bottles from all the candidates,” recalls Kulbir Singh, a sarpanch candidate for the upcoming panchayat polls in Ramkali village of Haryana’s Jind district.

But this time, a group of youths has formed an anti-liquor squad aimed at stopping the distribution of liquor and cash ahead of the panchayat polls. In the core of the squad are five graduate youths – Narender Malik, Vikram Bisla, Mahavir Singh, Rashvinder Mor and Sonu Pehalwan – who are actively guided by a former head constable of BSF Karamjeet Sihmar, president of Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Sewa Samiti.

Explaining the impact of the anti-liquor squad, Kulbir Singh (45) says: “In 2017 elections, liquor was mostly distributed on motorcycles from 8 pm to 10 pm. This time, the anti-liquor squad takes position from 5 every evening and remains active in the streets of the village till midnight to ensure nobody distributes liquor and cash.”

Kulbir Singh, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2010 election for the post of sarpanch, says that the distribution of liquor was at its peak during the 2017 polls.

“In 2017 elections, more than 50% of the expenditure of sarpanch candidates was incurred only to distribute liquor among the candidates. In that election, the three candidates had roughly spent in the range of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This time, the election expenditure of all candidates will fall significantly,” he adds.

Narender Malik (31), who is president of Azad Yuva Society, told The Indian Express that they have formed a separate team of five youths for each of the 10 wards in the village.