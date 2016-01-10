Haryana panchayat polls: 75 seats to remain vacant in Panchkula

With a number of candidates marked defaulters for non-payment of agricultural loans taken from co-operative banks, and electricity bills, as many as 74 seats of panch and one seat of sarpanch will remain vacant in the district, as voting for the first phase of the panchayat polls begins on Sunday.

As per data, a total of 45 seats of panchs are vacant in Raipur Rani, 12 in Pinjore, 9 in Barwala and 8 in Morni block. While Morni and Pinjore will be covered in the first phase of the elections to be held on Sunday, the second phase, slated for January 17, will pertain to Raipur Rani and Barwala, where a total of 1.12 lakh people are expected to cast their votes.

“Most of the candidates who failed to qualify had not paid their loans on time. Farmers in the region have taken huge agricultural loans from co-operative banks, ranging from Rs 50,000 to over several lakhs,” said Kanwar Daman Singh, Block Development Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Raipur Rani.

Officials highlighted that there were also candidates who failed to qualify as they did not meet the minimum education criteria laid down by the government.

“Due to the education criteria, we received a number of nominations from youngsters this time, mostly in the age group of 21-25 years, and those with a bachelor’s degree. Most of the elderly, who lack education, had put forward the names of their children for contesting the polls,” said Vishal Parashar, BDPO, Barwala.

This time, the Haryana government had made it mandatory for general candidates to have passed class X, and women and Dalit candidates to have passed class VIII and class V, respectively, in order to contest the panchayat polls. It was also mandatory for a candidate to have a functional toilet in his/her house.

Among the 127 gram panchayats in the district, Kiratpur village in Pinjore block was the only one where none of the candidates qualified for contesting the sarpanch elections. The seat was reserved for a woman candidate belonging to the Scheduled Caste category.

On Sunday, Morni and Pinjore Block will witness elections for only 57 out of the total 458 seats of panch, 54 out of the total 62 seats of sarpanch and 18 out of the 20 seats for Panchayat Samiti.

There are a total of 379 candidates in fray for various seats in the first phase of the polls, in which as many as 47,523 people are expected to cast their votes. The results will be announced soon after the conclusion of the voting process.

