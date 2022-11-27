Haryana panchayat polls: INLD’s Karan Chautala, AAP’s Manjit Kaur win zila parishad in Sirsa

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala’s son Karan Chautala won the zila parishad member elections in Haryana’s Sirsa, defeating Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala by a margin of 699 votes. The counting of votes for the polls held to elect members of 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zilla parishads is underway.

AAP candidate Manjit Kaur also won the zila parishad member election in Sirsa, results showed on Sunday.

On November 22, the elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zilla parishads were held, while on November 25, the elections of panches and sarpanches of all gram panchayats were completed.

The Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Saturday said all arrangements are complete for the counting of votes. Necessary directions have been given to all officials involved in the counting of votes on Sunday, he said in an official statement.

If any fault is found in electronic voting machines, engineers of the Bharat Electronics Limited and the Electronic Corporation of India Limited will deal with the situation, he said.

A maximum of 14 counting tables and a minimum of 10 counting tables have been arranged at each counting centre, Singh said.

Police and general observers will closely monitor the entire counting process, he said.

Singh said videography will also be done at all the counting centres.

(With inputs from PTI)