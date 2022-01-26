Haryana: Padma Shri for Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Antil

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil were on Tuesday awarded Padma Shri. Apart from them, Haryana’s Om Prakash Gandhi will be awarded with the Padma Shri for social work, while Moti Lal Madan for science and engineering and Raghuvendra Tanwar for literature and education.

While congratulating the winners Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the name of the state is being illuminated not only in India, but on the world map due to the hard work of the people of Haryana.

“Every Haryanvi is proud of Padma Shri winners.” He hoped that the youth would take many of these achievements as a source of inspiration and achieve similar goals in their lives.

Neeraj Chopra had created history by winning gold medal in 2021 Tokyo Olympics by throwing the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to become the first athlete from India to win a gold medal in the Olympics in track and field event.

Similarly, Sumit Antil had won the gold medal in the F64 men’s javelin throw at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics with a throw of 68.55 metres. With this throw, he broke his own previous record.

The founder of Gurjar Kanya Vidya Mandir, Om Prakash Gandhi is being honoured for his social work. He was born in a farmer’s family in a Haryana village in district Yamunanagar. After attaining an MSc in Physics, he became a lecturer in a college in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh and started working for women’s education by taking voluntary retirement from there. He started the Gurjar Kanya Vidya Mandir on April, 7, 1987. From its inception till date, the school is on the path of progress under his management and guidance.

Meanwhile, Moti Lal Madan is receiving Padma Shri award for his remarkable work in the field of science and engineering. He has also been the Vice-Chancellor of various educational institutions. He has published 432 research articles and policy papers in international and national reference journals, including 226 original research papers.

Raghuvendra Tanwar will be honoured with Padma Shri in literature and education. He was awarded first position in (history) and highest percentage of marks in the faculty of social sciences, UGC. His university academic experience spans around 38 years.