Haryana paddy farmers to get Rs 6,000 per acre annual benefit, claims state agriculture minister

Haryana Agriculture minister O P Dhankar (Express Photo) Haryana Agriculture minister O P Dhankar (Express Photo)

Haryana Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar claimed Monday that farmers of state will get an annual benefit of about Rs 6,000 to Rs 18,000 per acre “after central government approved a steep rise in the minimum support price of crops, giving farmers the promised 50 per cent return on input costs”.

Addressing a press conference here Monday, Dhankar said that increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops as approved by the central government would benefit paddy farmers of Haryana with Rs 6,000 per acre more, cotton farmers with up to Rs 18,000 per acre and bajra farmers with Rs 7800 per acre. He said due to the increase in MSP, Haryana farmers would get Rs 1500 crore extra, which includes Rs 1200 crore for paddy and Rs 300 crore for other crops.

He added that under Atal Bhujal Yojana, Rs 712 crore has been allotted to Haryana for a period of five years for this purpose. As many as 36 blocks of Haryana are highly water exploited and to promote micro-irrigation in these areas, the state government has been giving a grant up to 85 per cent. He said that 1.30 lakh hectare area in the state falls under micro irrigation. Apart from this, pipelines have been laid on one lakh hectare area for irrigation thereby increasing the irrigated area. A sum of Rs 75 crore has been given for such areas, he added.

