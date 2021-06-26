Haryana: Overcharged, patient’s kin allege hospital faked bills

After an investigation committee of Panchkula intervened, the hospital reportedly forged fake bills and brought down the total amount charged from the duo to Rs 2.57 lakh. (Representative Image)

A SENIOR citizen of Mohali has been fighting injustice and corruption he faced at a private hospital while also going through immense grief of losing his wife who succumbed to Covid-19 after fighting a long battle for almost a month.

The couple, Raje Singh Rawat, 66, resident of Kharar, and his wife, the late Savitri Rawat, 59, had first noticed minor symptoms of Covid on April 24.

They tested positive on April 28. As a precautionary measure, the duo first admitted themselves to Wings Hospital of Panchkula on May 2 from where they shifted Savitri out to Sohana Hospital, Mohali, on May 8 after her condition

deteriorated.

Rawat alleges that he has been fleeced by the private hospital.

Overcharging by Wings Hospital, Panchkula

The hospital charged the couple an amount of Rs 4.23 lakh — Rs 2.5 lakh for Savitri and Rs 1.725 lakh for Raje — for six days of treatment. The amount, as per Haryana government notifications and cap, should not have exceeded Rs 1.68 lakh.

After an investigation committee of Panchkula intervened, the hospital reportedly forged fake bills and brought down the total amount charged from the duo to Rs 2.57 lakh. The hospital then decided to return a total of Rs 1.43 lakh instead of refunding them Rs 2.55 lakh. Even the refund of Rs 1.43 lakh is yet to be initiated.

“When we had investigated this complaint, we had not been provided with original bills by the family. We had thus relied on the hospital for the bills and had studied them and issued a recovery on those parameters. But the allegations of forgery and false bill creations levied today are extremely serious. We have called for bills by the family and will investigate this and take appropriate action against the hospital,” said B B Singhal, member of the Panchkula investigation committee.

A spokesperson of Wings Hospital told The Indian Express, “We have abided by what the district administration told us to do. I am not aware of the difference between bills the family claims and those presented by us. We will look into this specific matter.”

Orders by Haryana

In June last year, Haryana had issued an order capping the daily package rates for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals between Rs 8,000 – Rs 18,000. This move had been aimed to reduce treatment costs after allegations across the state against private hospitals charging high amounts of money for Covid treatment had surfaced.