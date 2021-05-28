Haryana: Over 1.25 crore villagers screened, Covid-19 positivity rate 3.47 per cent

A health worker wearing a protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of a man during random COVID-19 testing of people at Dundahera-Kapashera Delhi border, in Gurugram. (PTI Photo)

Over 1.25 crore persons residing in 25,49,464 houses in Haryana’s villages have been screened in the last 12 days as part of state government’s door-to-door screening campaign for health checkup in villages. During the screening that is being conducted since May 6 by over 8,000 multidisciplinary teams found 91,439 persons with flu-like symptoms and provided prompt treatment.

Samples of 1,07,852 (90,474 rapid antigen tests and 17,378 RT-PCR tests) were collected under the Haryana Village General Health Check-up Scheme (HVGHCS), in which 3,781 patients were found positive.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in rural areas was found to be 3.47 per cent.

“Since the very start, planning for increasing ICU capacity, bed arrangement at the hospital, PHC and CHC levels, ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supply became a first-order concern for the state government and every wing of the government while working ‘beyond the call of duty’ chalked out plans to meet the predictable demand associated with the pandemic especially in rural areas,” the government spokesperson said.

While chairing a meeting to assess Covid-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had asked for door-to-door screening of villagers across Haryana. “Villagers General Health Check Scheme (HVGHCS) was also especially formulated by the Health Department. Under this scheme 8,000 multidisciplinary teams were constituted for conducting door-to-door health check-up of each rural household for the early detection of this disease. While conducting these check-ups, the teams are closely monitoring every patient and those having mild or moderate symptoms are being asked to stay in home isolation, while those who are not having home isolation facility are made to stay in isolation centres that are being set up in the village itself,” a state government spokesperson said.

“As per the official data, an arrangement of about 21,399 beds for Covid patients have been made in Village Isolation Centres along with free distribution of specially-designed Covid-19 kits having 15 different medical items including oximeters, thermometers to the patients living in home isolation. So far, as many as 24,550 patients have received this kit provided by the Health Department,” the government spokesperson added.

Black fungus:Vij directs increase in bed capacity from 20 to 75 in medical colleges

Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday issued directions to increase the number of beds in all Government Medical Colleges from 20 to 75 for the treatment black fungus cases.

Vij, while reviewing the Covid and black fungus situation in a meeting, said, “At present, 522 patients are undergoing treatment for black fungus in various medical colleges of the state. Medicines should be made available to these patients as per their requirement without any delay and that there should be no shortage of injections and other medicines required for the treatment of this disease”.

Vij also directed officers to start another wing of AYUSH at Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra. This will include Homoeopathic, Yoga, Yunani and Siddha disciplines in addition to Ayurveda.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 2,322 new Covid-19 cases while 98 patients died in the last 24 hours.