Chandigarh: Out for a morning walk at Sukhna Lake, 65-year-old gets bitten by stray dog

Former officer on Special Duty of the then Haryana chief minister struggled for help when he was attacked by a pack of stray dogs at the Sukhna Lake on Monday while on a morning walk.

Randhir Singh, 65, a resident of Sector 18 in Chandigarh who has been the OSD of then Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, had gone to the lake at 8.30 am for a walk when the incident happened. Singh is a heart patient and recently had a bypass surgery.

After struggling for help, the victim went to the Sector 19 dispensary where attendants advised him an injection worth Rs 22,000.

“Sukhna Lake is a tourist spot. How can the authorities even allow roaming of stray dogs there? I was just walking and the stray dogs attacked me with one of them biting on my left leg. I just went near the police post and asked them if they can at least give me first aid. But they didn’t have even a ball of cotton,” the victim said.

Singh alleged that he then asked the police officials to at least write a report but they refused to.

“At least they could have the sensitivity to drop a dog-bite victim to the dispensary. They are policemen not from rural background but Chandigarh Police,” he said. “Policemen are the first ones to rush to accident spots as well. Why can’t they even carry first aid?”

The victim then somehow managed and reached the Sector 19 dispensary where he said he was advised an injection that was to be bought from the market. That cost him Rs 22,000.

“I could afford it so I bought it but what about poor people who cannot purchase it? They said I required that injection because I am a heart patient,” he added.

The victim highlighted not just the apathy of the authorities but the fact that the Sukhna Lake should not become a place where stray dogs hound. He will be injected four more times, he said.

Last year, the Municipal Corporation had informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that as many as 13,995 dogs have been sterilised since April 2015.

As per a census carried out in 2012 by the animal husbandry and fisheries department, there were as many as 7,847 stray dogs in Chandigarh. Later during a census, the animal husbandry department had stated that the dog count had increased by around 65 per cent in seven years and the count was fixed at 12,900.

There are more than 500 dog-bite cases reported every month at city dispensaries. Two toddlers have also been mauled to death by stray dogs in the past five years in Chandigarh.

