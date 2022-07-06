Haryana orders vigilance probe in ration card scam

The Haryana government on Tuesday recommended a vigilance probe in an alleged ration card scam in Sirsa, a complaint regarding which was received on the CM’s window for grievance redressal.

“A resident of Bhim Colony, Sirsa, Prem Jain, had lodged a complaint against the District Food and Supply Controller (DFSC), Sirsa, alleging that the officers and employees of the office were collecting a fee in lieu of making corrections in about 30,000 ration cards. The fee being collected, Jain said, was not being deposited in the treasury. DFSC, Sirsa, informed us that on January 19, 2021, an amount of Rs 38,800 had been deposited by the department in the treasury. It was also informed that an amount of Rs 8,88,935 was deposited as ration card fee by various offices of the district,” said Bhupeshwar Dayal, OSD to Haryana Chief Minister, who is monitoring the complaints on the CM window .

“When the Chief Minister’s Office contacted the complainant, he informed that he was never made a party in the investigation nor his signatures taken while submitting the final report. As per the guidelines of CM Window, it is mandatory to take the signatures of the complainant while submitting a final report of action taken by the department on any complaint. Later, it was also found that though a total amount of around Rs 16-17 lakh should have been deposited, only Rs. 8.88 lakh was sent to the treasury. A fresh complaint was filed on the CM Window in which it was claimed that without investigating the allegations made against the District Manager, CONFED, the probe officer submitted its report to the Chief Minister’s Office. The matter was reviewed by the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, V Umashankar and it was decided that a vigilance inquiry would be conducted,” Dayal added.

“It was also informed that in the years 2015 and 2016, CONFED District Office, Sirsa has issued ration in less quantity to the depot holder Prem Chandra Jain, against the prescribed quantity. Therefore, the Chief Minister’s Office has directed to conduct a vigilance inquiry into the matter along with issuing the pending ration to Jain. Apart from this, orders have also been given to recover Rs 23395 from the salary of Inspector Kashmiri Lal, who is presently working in District Food and Supplies Controller, Kaithal, and deposit the same in the government treasury,” Dayal added.