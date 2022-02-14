Haryana orders safety audit of buildings showing signs of structural damage

Haryana’s Town and Country Planning Department has been directed to conduct safety audits after identifying buildings where structural damage was reported by resident welfare associations or expert agencies, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Monday while mourning the victims of the flat collapse in the Chintels Paradiso Society in Gurgaon’s Sector 109 on February 10.

“The incident is very unfortunate. The government will also ensure that such incidents do not happen in future,” Khattar said in a statement. “I have come to know that some other group housing colonies in the vicinity have also shown signs of structural damage at an early stage. Therefore, the Town and Country Planning Department has been directed to identify such buildings based on complaints received from the resident welfare associations or any agency,” the statement further said, adding that expenses for the audits would be borne by the developers, not residents, of the buildings.

“To avoid any such tragedy in future, the government now, in principle, has decided that apart from the structural engineers appointed by the builders, the Town and Country Planning Department should also conduct structural audits by reputed government institutions or by the structural engineer empanelled by them before giving the occupation certificate,” the statement said.

On Thursday evening, some parts of the sixth floor of Tower 4 of the society collapsed, killing two people. The chief minister’s statement also said action would be taken “against all the directors of the companies involved, structural engineers, architects and contractors who constructed the residential tower and the resident who had done additional construction work on the sixth floor”, and that an FIR was directed to be registered.

The chief minister also stated that all families on the affected tower would be provided with temporary accommodation, and that government agencies like the Indian Institutes of Technology would be asked to detect design or workmanship defects in the other affected towers of the society.

It also said the national and state disaster response forces as well as the district administration had acted promptly after learning about the collapse, and that the chief minister was monitoring the situation while the department’s additional chief secretary visited the society.