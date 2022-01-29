Haryana orders probe 13 years after temple’s construction in Sirsa

The Haryana Police, after the state government’s prodding, has asked ADGP Shrikant Jadhav to conduct a probe in a case of alleged “lack of approval” for the construction of a temple in Sirsa’s Police Line 13 years ago.

As per records, an IGP level officer, Y Puran Kumar, had lodged a complaint to the state DGP two months ago while referring to a report of Sirsa SP which was submitted to Kumar on January 1, 2021. In his complaint, Kumar stated, “As per the report of the then SP Sirsa it was intimated that the “Mandir of Radha Krishna” was built in the premises of police lines Sirsa during the posting of Shri Vikas Kumar Arora, IPS as SP, Sirsa. As per the report of the then SP Sirsa…it is clear that no permission/ approval of the provincial government has been taken for building the same in the police premises, which is mandatory according to PPR (Punjab Police Rules)…”

Seeking an inquiry, Kumar raised several questions like: “…whether Shri Vikas Kumar Arora, IPS being the SP of the district had taken/obtained permission/approval of the provincial government for building the same on the police premises, which is mandatory… If not, appropriate disciplinary action may be taken against him or whoever was responsible for violating (the rule). Whether government funds were used or private contributions were collected for building for the place of worship. If private contributions were collected, it may be probed whether government permission was taken for doing so being an all India services officer.”

In the letter, Kumar also recalled how disciplinary action had been initiated against him in the context of a place of worship when he was posted as the IGP in Ambala police range. He pointed out: “…any Punjab Police Rules …or any rule/ provision of AIS (All India Services) Conduct Rules, 1968, must be applicable to all IPS officers in an equitable, fair, impartial non-selective and non-discriminatory manner.” Kumar had then termed the disciplinary action against him as “discriminatorily” and vindictively”. Kumar had joined as IGP Ambala range on July 1, 2020 but was transferred in April 2021.

On his part, Arora, who is currently Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, submitted his comments to the DGP on January 11. He wrote: “…as per a report of the Superintendent of Police, Sirsa the Radha Krishana temple was constructed in the year 2009 during the posting of the undersigned (Arora) as Superintendent of Police Sirsa. It was inaugurated on April 27, 2009. In this regard, it is submitted that the undersigned (Arora) assumed charge as Superintendent of Police, Sirsa on December 8, 2006, and relinquished the same on June 13, 2008. It is further submitted that during the tenure of undersigned, no written approval for construction of the temple was sought.” Arora did not respond to phone calls and a text message on his official mobile number for a comment on the issue when contacted by The Indian Express.